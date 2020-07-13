+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

(Update: 4:24 p.m. 7.13.30)

Piʻilani Highway is now reopened as of 4:24 p.m. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino says Maui firefighters have informed him that the fire in North Kīhei appears to be under control. Firefighting operations continue and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

A brush fire is burning in the area of Kīhei on Maui, but has been knocked down by MFD. Piʻilani Hwy from Līpoa to Ohukai has reopened. Please continue to avoid the area to allow public safety vehicles and personnel to operate.

Kīhei Fire: Piʻilani Hwy Closed from Līpoa to Ohukai:

Previous Post: (3:10 p.m. 7.13.20)

A brush fire is burning in the area of Kīhei in South Maui. A road closure is currently in place on Piʻilani Highway from Līpoa Street to Ohukai Road. Motorists are asked to avoid the area to allow public safety vehicles and personnel to operate. The public is also advised to pay attention to direction from public safety personnel operating in the area. The is located in the brush mauka of the highway.

