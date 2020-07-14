There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 95. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers before 7pm, then isolated showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind around 11 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 96. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers. Low around 66. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers, mainly before noon. High near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead