July 14, 2020 Weather ForecastJuly 14, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated July 14, 5:00 AM
West Side
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 95. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night: Isolated showers before 7pm, then isolated showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Side
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind around 11 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
North Shore
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 96. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
East Maui
Overnight: Showers. Low around 66. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers, mainly before noon. High near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kaunakakai
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov