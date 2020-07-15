A drive-through COVID-19 testing event will be held on Wednesday, July 22, at Keōpūolani Park in Kahului.

Testing will be administered by Minit Medical Urgent Care from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Minit Medical will be conducting both diagnostic and anti-body testing, and will call individuals with all results, which are expected to take one to three days.

The County of Maui extended a special thanks to Minit Medical, the Hawaiʻi National Guard and the County Parks and Recreation department for helping to provide this testing event for the community.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“We want to mahalo Minit Medical again, for partnering with us to provide this drive-through testing for our community,” Mayor Victorino said. “Providing quick and accessible testing to our community remains an important aspect of our COVID-19 response efforts. We plan to continue working with our partners to keep our people safe and healthy.”

Participants can pre-register for the drive-through testing on Minit Medical’s website at www.minitmed.com. They can do same-day registration, but pre-registration saves time and avoids paperwork.

Anti-body tests are NOT covered by insurance. Those who get anti-body testing will receive a bill from Clinical Labs of Hawaii for about $45.

“We are pleased to partner with the County to help provide this drive-through testing event in Central Maui,” said Justin Prouty, owner of Minit Medical. “Keep in mind, though, that you don’t need to wait for a drive-through to get tested. If you are experiencing symptoms, please call your doctor and get tested.”

During a series of testing events held between June 24-26, Minit Medical Urgent Care conducted 179 antibody tests and 106 PCR diagnostic tests over the course of three days in West, South and Central Maui.

Those who would like to get tested are encouraged to call their primary care physician or visit one of the many local medical providers available.

People who get tested are asked to bring:

Insurance card

Identification

Facial covering / maskCriteria for Molecular testing:

Symptomatic : Fever/chills Body aches Short of breath Difficulty breathing Cough Loss of taste or smell Diarrhea Sore throat Headache Nausea Runny nose

: Asymptomatic (with possible exposure) : Recent travel to Mainland/International Positive/possible exposure contact First responders/essential workers Pre-operative, pre-procedure testing Required for travel (costs might be incurred)

:

For more information on the drive-through testing event, call Minit Medical Urgent Care at (808) 667-6161.