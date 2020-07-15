There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. East wind 7 to 9 mph.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light east northeast after midnight.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 96. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 95. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 96. East wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 97. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. East northeast wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 3 to 8 mph.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Looking Ahead