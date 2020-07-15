July 15, 2020 Weather ForecastJuly 15, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated July 15, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. East wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light east northeast after midnight.
Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 96. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 10 mph.
Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 95. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 96. East wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 6 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 97. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Upcountry
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. East northeast wind around 10 mph.
Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 3 to 8 mph.
Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
