Two Maui students have been awarded $20,000 each by Maui’s Charles & Mitch Ota Foundation for their first year of college.

Shania Pinheiro of Maui High School will attend Grand Canyon University with plans to major in psychology and minor in spanish. She hopes to become a family therapist and one day return to Maui to serve the community.

Wendellyn Enosara of King Kekaulike High School will attend the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa to study biochemistry, with the goal of becoming a pharmacist.

Both students participated in their respective schools’ AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) coursework–a rigorous college preparatory program, making them eligible for the scholarship.

Last month, the Ota Foundation awarded $110,000 in 2020 Promising Futures Grants to intermediate and high schools on Maui Island in support of AVID programs; and in April of this year, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Foundation provided one-time grants of $2,500 each to college-bound seniors from Maui High School and King Kekaulike High School who completed their AVID programs.

More About the Charles & Mitch Ota Foundation: