LINEAGE Restaurant on Maui reopens for takeout service on July 24 and dine-in service on Aug. 1.

When dine-in service resumes, customers will be introduced to a revamped menu, inspired by the cuisine of Chef MiJin Toride’s native Guam, and the melting pot of Hawaiʻi.

Chef MiJin grew up immersed in the flavors of her grandmother’s cooking, enjoying the blend of tastes that is characteristic of Guam’s cuisine. To this day, meshing flavors from different cultures and regions is one of her passions. Owners say this love is woven throughout the new LINEAGE menu.

“The energy in the kitchen at Lineage is intoxicating and I could not be more excited to lead this team, welcome back loyal and new customers, and share the innovative entrees on our menu,” said Chef MiJin.

Among the new entrée items are:

Korean Fried Chicken – Crispy Whole Chicken served with pickled radish, crushed peanuts, and sesame seeds

– Crispy Whole Chicken served with pickled radish, crushed peanuts, and sesame seeds Kalbi Braised Oxtail – Tender Braised Oxtail served with local root vegetables, shitake mushroom, rice cakes, sesame seeds and micro shiso with a butter finish

– Tender Braised Oxtail served with local root vegetables, shitake mushroom, rice cakes, sesame seeds and micro shiso with a butter finish Huli Duck Breast and Bao Buns – Duck Leg Rillete served with pickled vegetables, fresh cucumbers, house kimchee, and Szechuan chili sauce and plum sauce

Before joining LINEAGE 2019, Chef MiJin worked at Terra in St. Helena, California; at Morimoto in Napa; at the Ame at the San Francisco St. Regis; at the Kaʻana Kitchen in Maui, where she served as Chef de Cuisine; and then at Mendo, which she also owned.

From July 24-31, LINEAGE is open for takeout only from 4 to 8 p.m. Beginning Aug. 1, it will be open for takeout and dine-in services from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday; and from 4 to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

LINEAGE is taking safety precautions including a mask wearing requirement except when patrons are eating, and enhanced sanitation services. Lineage is offering limited seating to accommodate social distancing measures, so reservations are highly recommended: call (808) 879-8800 or visit Open Table.

LINEAGE Restaurant is located in the Shops of Wailea, 3750 Alanui Drive, next door to Island Gourmet Markets.