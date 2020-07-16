Live Stream: Governor Discusses Hawai‘i Quarantine EnforcementJuly 16, 2020, 4:44 PM HST · Updated July 16, 4:44 PM 1 Comment
July 16, 2020 Community Connection on Facebook Live. Joining me today are AG Clare Connors and Paul Jones, Deputy Chief for the Department of the Attorney General Investigations Divisions to discuss the quarantine enforcement process. If you have question write them in the comment section below. Mahalo for tuning in
Governor Ige and his guests, Attorney General Clare Connors and Paul Jones, Deputy Chief Special Agent for the Dept. of the Attorney General Investigations Division, discuss quarantine enforcement and answer questions.
