Live Stream: Governor Discusses Hawai‘i Quarantine Enforcement

July 16, 2020, 4:44 PM HST · Updated July 16, 4:44 PM
July 16, 2020 Community Connection on Facebook Live. Joining me today are AG Clare Connors and Paul Jones, Deputy Chief for the Department of the Attorney General Investigations Divisions to discuss the quarantine enforcement process. If you have question write them in the comment section below. Mahalo for tuning in

Posted by Governor David Ige on Thursday, July 16, 2020

Governor Ige and his guests, Attorney General Clare Connors and Paul Jones, Deputy Chief Special Agent for the Dept. of the Attorney General Investigations Division, discuss quarantine enforcement and answer questions.

*Video: Governor David Ige / Facebook live.

    Weekly Newsletter

