The Hawaiʻi Emergency Laulima Partnership program or H.E.L.P. has announced a second round of funding available as financial assistance for Maui County residents to pay for essential needs due to a layoff, reduction in hours or loss of income related to COVID-19.

Assistance may be used for food, personal hygiene, medicine, rent, mortgage, utility payments, phone or internet service, car payments and other essential needs.

Program guidelines include:

Only one individual per household may receive assistance.

A qualified individual shall not possess more than $5,000 in liquid assets.

A household shall be designated based on most current tax filing.

A household shall not apply for assistance more than once in a thirty-day period and shall not receive assistance more than a total of three times, or until all funds have been obligated, whichever occurs first.

Maximum assistance over a 30 day period ranges from $500 for a family of one to two individuals, to $1,250 for a family of seven or more.

Applicants must submit the following:

Completed application

Copy of photo ID

Proof of layoff or reduction in hours (copy of UI filing or letter from employer)

First page of most recent tax filing

Copy of most recent bank and savings statement

For more information and to apply online go to www.meoinc.org HELP.

Individuals without internet access can call (808) 249-2990 or (808) 249-2980 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding holidays.