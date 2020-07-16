No Tsunami Threat to Hawaii After Large Earthquake in Eastern New Guinea Region of Papua New Guinea

July 16, 2020, 5:14 PM HST · Updated July 16, 5:14 PM
There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii after a 6.9 (preliminary magnitude 7.3) earthquake reported at 4:50 p.m. HST on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in the Eastern New Guinea region of Papua New Guinea.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii.

PC: USGS

