The Hawai‘i State Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 will convene today at 2 p.m. to assess and advise the Senate on the re-opening of schools.

Invited speakers include Department of Education Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto, and Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson and State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park.

Live coverage on ‘Ōlelo channel 53 and http://olelo.org/53.

The members of the special committee are Senators Donovan Dela Cruz, Jarrett Keohokalole, Michelle Kidani, Donna Mercado Kim, Sharon Moriwaki, and Kurt Fevella.