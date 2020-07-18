Maui Crime July 5 to July 11: Burglaries, Break-ins, TheftsJuly 18, 2020, 1:00 PM HST · Updated July 18, 1:00 PM 0 Comments
‹
›×
Maui police responded to 8 burglaries, 9 vehicle thefts, and 7 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from July 5 to July 11, 2020.
Burglaries increased 100 percent from the week before when 4 incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts decreased 31 percent from the week before when the 13 incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins decreased 36 percent from the week before when 11 incidents were reported.
Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.
8 Burglaries
Haʻikū:
- Sunday, July 5, 11:49 a.m.: 400 Block of Huelo Road, Haʻikū. Residential, forced entry.
- Wednesday, July 8, 11:19 p.m.: 200 Block of N Holokai Road, Haʻikū. Residential, forced entry.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Kāʻanapali:
- Monday, July 6, 10:19 a.m.: 2400 Block of Kāʻanapali Parkway, Kāʻanapali. Non-residential, attempted burglary.
Kahului:
- Wednesday, July 8, 8:59 p.m.: 600 Block of Kipapa Place, Kahului. Residential, forced entry. The
- Friday, July 10, 3:28 p.m.: 100 Block of Hobron Avenue, Kahului. Non-residential, forced entry.
Kīhei:
- Tuesday, July 7, 9:24 p.m.: 2400 Block of S Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Residential, unlawful entry.
- Thursday, July 9, 12:30 p.m.: 100 Block of Keala Place, Kīhei. Residential, unlawful entry.
Pāʻia:
- Sunday, July 5, 7:35 p.m.: 100 Block of Baldwin Avenue, Pāʻia. Residential, forced entry.
9 Vehicle Thefts
Kahului:
- Wednesday, July 8, 10:20 a.m.: 111 Alamaha St., Kahului at 7 Eleven Kahului. Black/white motorcycle.
Lahaina:
- Wednesday, July 8, 2:20 p..m: 142 Kupuohi St., Lahaina. at Bobʻs Car Care. Chevy, white.
Waiheʻe:
- Tuesday, July 7, 7:15 p.m.: 1661 Kahekili Hwy., Waiheʻe. Dodge, blue.
- Saturday, July 11, 11:46 a.m.: 200 Halewaiū Rd., Waiheʻe at Waiʻehu Golf Course. White golf cart.
Wailuku:
- Monday, July 6, 3:07 p.m.: 300 Block of Liholiho Street, Wailuku. Ford, white.
- Monday, July 6, 8:12 a.m.: 450 Waiʻale Rd., Wailuku. White vehicle.
- Tuesday, July 7, 7:56 a.m.: 121 Mahalani St., Wailuku at Wailuku Health Center. Chevy, green.
- Thursday, July 9, 7:47 a.m.: 1960 Main St., Wailuku at ʻOhana Auto Sales. Toyota, sliver.
- Thursday, July 9, 7:47 a.m.: 1960 Main St., Wailuku at ʻOhana Auto Sales. Chevy, black.
7 Vehicle Break-ins
Kahului:
- Monday, July 6, 3:52 p.m.: 100 Block of Hoʻokele Street, Kahului. Ford, grey.
Waiʻehu:
- Thursday, July 9, 7:32 a.m.: 200 Block of Lower Waiʻehu Beach Road, Waiʻehu. Honda, black.
Waiheʻe:
- Saturday, July 11, 11:06 a.m.: 14000 Kahekilli Hwy., Waiheʻe at MM 30 to 40 Ohai Trail. Ford, blue.
Wailea:
- Thursday, July 9, 3:58 p.m.: 3200 Block of Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea. Ford, blue.
- Saturday, July 11, 3:23 p.m.: S Kīhei Road, Wailea at Keawakapu Beach south parking lot, Wailea.
Wailuku:
- Monday, July 6, 4:36 a.m.: 700 Block of Lower Main Street, Wailuku. Nissan, white.
- Wednesday, July 8, 8:04 a.m.: 2100 Block of Main Street, Wailuku. Ford, white.