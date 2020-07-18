Maui police responded to 8 burglaries, 9 vehicle thefts, and 7 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from July 5 to July 11, 2020.

Burglaries increased 100 percent from the week before when 4 incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts decreased 31 percent from the week before when the 13 incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins decreased 36 percent from the week before when 11 incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

8 Burglaries

Haʻikū:

Sunday, July 5, 11:49 a.m.: 400 Block of Huelo Road, Haʻikū. Residential, forced entry.

Wednesday, July 8, 11:19 p.m.: 200 Block of N Holokai Road, Haʻikū. Residential, forced entry.

Kāʻanapali:

Monday, July 6, 10:19 a.m.: 2400 Block of Kāʻanapali Parkway, Kāʻanapali. Non-residential, attempted burglary.

Kahului:

Wednesday, July 8, 8:59 p.m.: 600 Block of Kipapa Place, Kahului. Residential, forced entry. The

Friday, July 10, 3:28 p.m.: 100 Block of Hobron Avenue, Kahului. Non-residential, forced entry.



Kīhei:

Tuesday, July 7, 9:24 p.m.: 2400 Block of S Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Residential, unlawful entry.

Thursday, July 9, 12:30 p.m.: 100 Block of Keala Place, Kīhei. Residential, unlawful entry.

Pāʻia:

Sunday, July 5, 7:35 p.m.: 100 Block of Baldwin Avenue, Pāʻia. Residential, forced entry.

9 Vehicle Thefts

Kahului:

Wednesday, July 8, 10:20 a.m.: 111 Alamaha St., Kahului at 7 Eleven Kahului. Black/white motorcycle.

Lahaina:

Wednesday, July 8, 2:20 p..m: 142 Kupuohi St., Lahaina. at Bobʻs Car Care. Chevy, white.

Waiheʻe:

Tuesday, July 7, 7:15 p.m.: 1661 Kahekili Hwy., Waiheʻe. Dodge, blue.

Saturday, July 11, 11:46 a.m.: 200 Halewaiū Rd., Waiheʻe at Waiʻehu Golf Course. White golf cart.

Wailuku:

Monday, July 6, 3:07 p.m.: 300 Block of Liholiho Street, Wailuku. Ford, white.

Monday, July 6, 8:12 a.m.: 450 Waiʻale Rd., Wailuku. White vehicle.

Tuesday, July 7, 7:56 a.m.: 121 Mahalani St., Wailuku at Wailuku Health Center. Chevy, green.

Thursday, July 9, 7:47 a.m.: 1960 Main St., Wailuku at ʻOhana Auto Sales. Toyota, sliver.

Thursday, July 9, 7:47 a.m.: 1960 Main St., Wailuku at ʻOhana Auto Sales. Chevy, black.

7 Vehicle Break-ins

Kahului:

Monday, July 6, 3:52 p.m.: 100 Block of Hoʻokele Street, Kahului. Ford, grey.

Waiʻehu:

Thursday, July 9, 7:32 a.m.: 200 Block of Lower Waiʻehu Beach Road, Waiʻehu. Honda, black.

Waiheʻe:

Saturday, July 11, 11:06 a.m.: 14000 Kahekilli Hwy., Waiheʻe at MM 30 to 40 Ohai Trail. Ford, blue.

Wailea:

Thursday, July 9, 3:58 p.m.: 3200 Block of Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea. Ford, blue.

Saturday, July 11, 3:23 p.m.: S Kīhei Road, Wailea at Keawakapu Beach south parking lot, Wailea.

Wailuku: