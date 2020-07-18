Maui Crime July 5 to July 11: Burglaries, Break-ins, Thefts

July 18, 2020, 1:00 PM HST · Updated July 18, 1:00 PM
0 Comments
×

Maui police responded to 8 burglaries, 9 vehicle thefts, and 7 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from July 5 to July 11, 2020.

Burglaries increased 100 percent from the week before when 4 incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts decreased 31 percent from the week before when the 13 incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins decreased 36 percent from the week before when 11 incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

Maui Now file image

8 Burglaries

Haʻikū: 

  • Sunday, July 5, 11:49 a.m.: 400 Block of Huelo Road, Haʻikū. Residential, forced entry.
  • Wednesday, July 8, 11:19 p.m.: 200 Block of N Holokai Road, Haʻikū. Residential, forced entry.
SPONSORED VIDEO

Kāʻanapali: 

  • Monday, July 6, 10:19 a.m.: 2400 Block of Kāʻanapali Parkway, Kāʻanapali. Non-residential, attempted burglary.

Kahului: 

  • Wednesday, July 8, 8:59 p.m.: 600 Block of Kipapa Place, Kahului. Residential, forced entry. The
  • Friday, July 10, 3:28 p.m.: 100 Block of Hobron Avenue, Kahului. Non-residential, forced entry.

Kīhei:  

  • Tuesday, July 7, 9:24 p.m.: 2400 Block of S Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Residential, unlawful entry.
  • Thursday, July 9, 12:30 p.m.: 100 Block of Keala Place, Kīhei. Residential, unlawful entry.

Pāʻia: 

  • Sunday, July 5, 7:35 p.m.: 100 Block of Baldwin Avenue, Pāʻia. Residential, forced entry.

9 Vehicle Thefts

Kahului: 

  • Wednesday, July 8, 10:20 a.m.: 111 Alamaha St., Kahului at 7 Eleven Kahului. Black/white motorcycle.

Lahaina: 

  • Wednesday, July 8, 2:20 p..m: 142 Kupuohi St., Lahaina. at Bobʻs Car Care. Chevy, white.

Waiheʻe: 

  • Tuesday, July 7, 7:15 p.m.: 1661 Kahekili Hwy., Waiheʻe. Dodge, blue.
  • Saturday, July 11, 11:46 a.m.: 200 Halewaiū Rd., Waiheʻe at Waiʻehu Golf Course. White golf cart.

Wailuku: 

  • Monday, July 6, 3:07 p.m.: 300 Block of Liholiho Street, Wailuku. Ford, white.
  • Monday, July 6, 8:12 a.m.: 450 Waiʻale Rd., Wailuku. White vehicle.
  • Tuesday, July 7, 7:56 a.m.: 121 Mahalani St., Wailuku at Wailuku Health Center. Chevy, green.
  • Thursday, July 9, 7:47 a.m.: 1960 Main St., Wailuku at ʻOhana Auto Sales. Toyota, sliver.
  • Thursday, July 9, 7:47 a.m.: 1960 Main St., Wailuku at ʻOhana Auto Sales. Chevy, black.

7 Vehicle Break-ins

Kahului: 

  • Monday, July 6, 3:52 p.m.: 100 Block of Hoʻokele Street, Kahului. Ford, grey.

Waiʻehu: 

  • Thursday, July 9, 7:32 a.m.: 200 Block of Lower Waiʻehu Beach Road, Waiʻehu. Honda, black.

Waiheʻe: 

  • Saturday, July 11, 11:06 a.m.: 14000 Kahekilli Hwy., Waiheʻe at MM 30 to 40 Ohai Trail. Ford, blue.

Wailea: 

  • Thursday, July 9, 3:58 p.m.: 3200 Block of Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea. Ford, blue.
  • Saturday, July 11, 3:23 p.m.: S Kīhei Road, Wailea at Keawakapu Beach south parking lot, Wailea.

Wailuku: 

  • Monday, July 6, 4:36 a.m.: 700 Block of Lower Main Street, Wailuku. Nissan, white.
  • Wednesday, July 8, 8:04 a.m.: 2100 Block of Main Street, Wailuku. Ford, white.

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More
    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    View Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing