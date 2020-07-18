Upcountry Maui State Farm agent, Liza Souza, fed first responders and helped a local small business at the same time. Liza bought lunch for the Maui County Fire Department from local entrepreneur, Kristin Moore, and her eatery. Steakz and Cakez is a food truck in Wailuku. Moore also sets up a food booth at Foodland Supermarket on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Souza, whose office is located at 2 Kilakila Pl. in Makawao, picked up the meals on Wednesday, July 15, and delivered them to the fire department.

“I wanted to show appreciation to our first responders and I also wanted to support business during these critical times,” Souza said in a press release. “Buying the fire department lunch allowed me to do both.”