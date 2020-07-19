Special Weather Statement issued July 19 at 4:10AM HST by NWS

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 98. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 96. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 96. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 98. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. South southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the morning.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with a northeast wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with a northeast wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

