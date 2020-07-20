US Senator Brian Schatz of Hawai‘i today announced that the Hawai‘i Department of Health will receive $3,340,633 to help prepare for and respond to infectious disease outbreaks, including the current COVID-19 pandemic.

This federal funding will support epidemiological activities including laboratory testing, contact tracing, surveillance and coordination among public health officials.

“Improving our ability to detect and control infectious diseases early will help save lives,” said Senator Schatz, who serves as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “More funding for our public health programs means we can better manage the coronavirus outbreak, as well as prevent future pandemics.”

Funded through the US Department of Health and Human Services, the Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Cooperative Agreement helps local public health agencies prevent future outbreaks, respond quickly to infectious diseases, and improve health outcomes through science-based prevention and control strategies.

In addition to the funding announced today, Hawai‘i has received hundreds of millions in recent federal grants to support the public health system during the COVID-19 pandemic, including funding for rural health services, expanding contact tracing capacity, replenishing stockpiles of personal protective equipment and helping local providers respond to the pandemic.