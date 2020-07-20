Keōpūolani Regional Park will be closed Wednesday morning, July 22, and open at 3 p.m., following the drive-through COVID-19 testing event.

Minit Medical will be conducting the drive-through from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with diagnostic and anti-body testing available. Minit Medical will call individuals with all results, which are expected to take one to three days.

Participants can pre-register for the drive-through testing on Minit Medical’s website at www.minitmed.com. Same-day registration is also available, but pre-registration saves time and avoids paperwork.

Anti-body tests are NOT covered by insurance. Those who get anti-body testing will receive a bill from Clinical Labs of Hawaii for about $45.

Individuals who are tested should bring:

Insurance card

Identification

Facial covering / mask

Criteria for Molecular testing:

Symptomatic :

Fever/chills Body aches Short of breath Difficulty breathing Cough Loss of taste or smell Diarrhea Sore throat Headache Nausea Runny nose



Asymptomatic (with possible exposure) :

Recent travel to Mainland/International Positive/possible exposure contact First responders/essential workers Pre-operative, pre-procedure testing Required for travel (costs might be incurred)



For more information on the drive-through testing event, call Minit Medical Urgent Care at (808) 667-6161.