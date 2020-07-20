Keōpūolani Regional Park Partial Closure Wednesday for Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing

July 20, 2020, 1:26 PM HST · Updated July 20, 1:26 PM
Keōpūolani Regional Park will be closed Wednesday morning, July 22, and open at 3 p.m., following the drive-through COVID-19 testing event.

Minit Medical will be conducting the drive-through from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with diagnostic and anti-body testing available. Minit Medical will call individuals with all results, which are expected to take one to three days.

Participants can pre-register for the drive-through testing on Minit Medical’s website at www.minitmed.com. Same-day registration is also available, but pre-registration saves time and avoids paperwork.

Anti-body tests are NOT covered by insurance. Those who get anti-body testing will receive a bill from Clinical Labs of Hawaii for about $45.

Individuals who are tested should bring:

  • Insurance card
  • Identification
  • Facial covering / mask

Criteria for Molecular testing:

Symptomatic:

    • Fever/chills
    • Body aches
    • Short of breath
    • Difficulty breathing
    • Cough
    • Loss of taste or smell
    • Diarrhea
    • Sore throat
    • Headache
    • Nausea
    • Runny nose

Asymptomatic (with possible exposure):

      • Recent travel to Mainland/International
      • Positive/possible exposure contact
      • First responders/essential workers
      • Pre-operative, pre-procedure testing
      • Required for travel (costs might be incurred)

For more information on the drive-through testing event, call Minit Medical Urgent Care at (808) 667-6161.

