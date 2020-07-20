Keōpūolani Regional Park Partial Closure Wednesday for Drive-Through COVID-19 TestingJuly 20, 2020, 1:26 PM HST · Updated July 20, 1:26 PM 0 Comments
Keōpūolani Regional Park will be closed Wednesday morning, July 22, and open at 3 p.m., following the drive-through COVID-19 testing event.
Minit Medical will be conducting the drive-through from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with diagnostic and anti-body testing available. Minit Medical will call individuals with all results, which are expected to take one to three days.
Participants can pre-register for the drive-through testing on Minit Medical’s website at www.minitmed.com. Same-day registration is also available, but pre-registration saves time and avoids paperwork.
Anti-body tests are NOT covered by insurance. Those who get anti-body testing will receive a bill from Clinical Labs of Hawaii for about $45.
Individuals who are tested should bring:
- Insurance card
- Identification
- Facial covering / mask
Criteria for Molecular testing:
Symptomatic:
- Fever/chills
- Body aches
- Short of breath
- Difficulty breathing
- Cough
- Loss of taste or smell
- Diarrhea
- Sore throat
- Headache
- Nausea
- Runny nose
Asymptomatic (with possible exposure):
- Recent travel to Mainland/International
- Positive/possible exposure contact
- First responders/essential workers
- Pre-operative, pre-procedure testing
- Required for travel (costs might be incurred)
For more information on the drive-through testing event, call Minit Medical Urgent Care at (808) 667-6161.