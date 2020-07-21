Hawaiian Electric continues to offer special payment plan options to customers, including extending payments over time, as residents and businesses continue to deal with the financial toll of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hawaiian Electric suspended disconnections and collections activities since March. In accordance with PUC direction, the company extended its moratorium on disconnections for nonpayment through Sept. 1, with late fees to resume after Sept. 15.

Company representatives say that by contacting Hawaiian Electric now and signing up for a payment plan, customers can avoid the inconvenience of an electric service interruption.

“We know that many of our customers continue to experience financial strain, and our special payment plans are set up to provide customers with extended payment options with no penalty or financing fees during this unprecedented time,” said Shelee Kimura, Hawaiian Electric senior vice president of customer service. “For us to help, we need to hear from you.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

The following special payment plans are offered for a limited time. Late fees will be waived on all plans:

Customers who have been notified their accounts are past due are urged to contact the company well before Sept. 1 to set up a payment plan.

Customers may visit www.hawaiianelectric.com/paymentarrangement to view current plan offerings and to fill out a payment arrangement request form that can be submitted via email – the quickest way to start the process.

For payment arrangements, the total past due balance will be divided into equal monthly installments. Customers will continue to incur new energy charges each month that must be paid by the stated due date for the duration of the special payment arrangement plan.

In addition to the payment plans, a variety of public and nonprofit assistance programs are currently available as a result of COVID-19. Customers may go to www.hawaiianelectric.com/COVID19 for information on these programs.

The company’s walk-in payment centers remain closed until further notice, but there are several payment methods available to customers.

Visit www.hawaiianelectric.com/paymentoptions for payment methods. Customers who prefer to pay in person may do so at no charge at Western Union payment locations at retailers throughout the company’s service territory. The company website lists the locations.

For assistance managing energy costs, Hawaiʻi Energy provides resources for tips and rebates to help offset the costs of energy-saving equipment and services.