July 21, 2020 Weather Forecast

July 21, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated July 21, 5:00 AM
Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 3:44AM HST by NWS

West Side

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

South Side

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. East northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 66. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light east wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Showers likely after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. North northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov

