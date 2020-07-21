Beginning Wednesday, July 22, 2020 the Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park will reopen for day-use only Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Pīpīwai Trail and Kūloa Point Trail will also reopen.

“The park has and will continue to work closely with our local community and neighboring agencies in East Maui,” remarked Superintendent Natalie Gates. “We understand continued desire of the residents of the Hana and Kīpahulu to keep family and loved ones safe. We ask that anyone planning to visit the Kīpahulu District of Haleakala National Park to please kokua (help) by remembering to wear a mask, stay home if you are sick, practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet or more, and to be respectful of our local community.”

The NPS reminds anyone planning to spend time in the Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park to be self-sufficient as it is remote and emergency medical assistance is at least one hour away. Other useful items to bring include: a face mask; hand sanitizer; appropriate clothing for hot, humid, and rainy weather; and adequate amount of food and water. The Kīpahulu Visitor Center, campground, and Pools of ‘Ohe’o remain closed.

The following areas already open in Haleakalā National Park remain accessible to the local community daily from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm:

The Summit District of Haleakalā National Park from the park entrance to the summit at 10,023 ft. elevation. The NPS recommends departing the open areas within the Summit District no later than 3:30 pm to allow adequate drive time to the park entrances before gates close promptly at 5:00 pm.

Sunrise reservations are available for access the summit during sunrise hours from 3:00 am to 7:00 am. All sunrise viewing reservations can only be reserved online through Recreation.gov and must be made prior to visiting the park. Sunrise reservations cost $1.00. Visitors without a sunrise viewing reservation will be turned away and no reservations will be issued at the entrance station.



Headquarters Visitor Center public restrooms at 7,000 feet (the visitor center building remains closed)

Haleakalā Visitor Center public restrooms at 9,740 feet (the visitor center building remains closed)

Hosmer Grove Trail

Supply Trail from Hosmer Grove to Halemauˈu Trail junction (Halemauˈu trail remains closed)

from Hosmer Grove to Halemauˈu Trail junction (Halemauˈu trail remains closed) Leleiwi Overlook Trail

Pā Ka‘oao (White Hill) Trail

SPONSORED VIDEO

In following CDC, and state and local public health guidance, all other areas in the park, including Crater hiking trails and campgrounds remain closed. Commercial and special use permits continue to be suspended.

The National Park Service is following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local public health authorities, as it continues to increase recreational access and services.

While areas are accessible for the public to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. Visitors should prepare for a self-guided experience in the park by visiting the park website at www.nps.gov/hale. Park users should follow local health orders from the Governor of Hawai‘i and Maui County, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding, and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.

For additional details about Haleakalā National Park operations, visit www.nps.gov/hale.