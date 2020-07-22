Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 3:33AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 95. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

South Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a light east wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East southeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Light north wind becoming northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East southeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Light east wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead