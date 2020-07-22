Maui Mayor Michael Victorino sent a letter to Governor David Ige on Monday offering school safety suggestions in response to concerns raised relating to the planned reopening of Hawaiʻi public schools on Aug. 4.

In the letter, Mayor Victorino offered suggestions relating to communications, personal protective equipment, use of masks, confusion over different models of education, technology and funding.

The concerns come as the Hawaiʻi State Teachers Association, Hawaiʻi Government Employees Association, and United Public Workers urge the State of Hawaiʻi and the Board of Education to delay the opening of school buildings to students.

Many of the same concerns were raised during a press briefing this week with the groups saying buildings and facilities “will not be safe” for keiki and staff until the DOH provides written guidance on the reopening of school buildings, and all faculty and staff are properly trained and provided sufficient supplies, equipment and protocols to ensure our facilities are kept clean and our faculty, staff and students are safe.

SPONSORED VIDEO

In an interview with Maui Now on Wednesday, Gov. Ige responded to our question about the readiness of schools and if the start date was too soon.

“I don’t believe that the reopening is in anyway rushed. If you look at the conditions here in the state of Hawaiʻi–and one of the keys to our success has been the fact that our decisions have been based on the data and the conditions that we see here in the state of Hawaiʻi as well as around the country.

His full interview, which explored other critical topics related to the state’s ongoing COVID-19 response, is available here.

The Mayor’s letter is posted below. Click on individual images to view in greater detail.