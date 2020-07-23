Hydrologic Outlook issued July 23 at 3:33AM HST by NWS

West Side

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 97. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 97. East wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 95. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 95. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers after 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 95. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east northeast 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 95. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east 12 to 17 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East southeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East southeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 6 to 13 mph.

Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light east wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 95. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

