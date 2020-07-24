The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Highways Division continues to prepare for the potential effects of Hurricane Douglas by clearing drains in areas known to be impacted in past weather events, ordering contractors to pull BMP (e.g., devices to filter stormwater on job sites) and secure electronic boards and other items that may pose hazards in high winds, and confirming emergency contacts for damage surveys and response.

Weekend roadwork for Hawaiʻi Island and Maui and roadwork scheduled for Oʻahu on Sunday, July 26 has been canceled in advance of Douglas.

For the traveling public, HDOT reminds road users to stay off the roads during the storm unless necessary.

HDOT expects impacts to state routes in the following areas but cautions that the storm track may change and impact other locations.

Maui

Hāna Highway (Route 36) is expected to receive significant wave and wind action. Motorists are cautioned that the road is susceptible to landslides and fallen trees. Should motorists encounter a road obstruction they are encouraged to report it via 9-1-1 and not throw debris off the side of cliffs.

Hawaiʻi Island

Hawaiʻi Belt Road (Route 19) in Hamakua.

Oʻahu

Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in Waihole, Waikane, Hauʻula, Kaʻaʻawa and on the north shore.

Kauaʻi

Kūhiō Highway (Route 56/560) on Kauai’s north shore and at the Hanalei Bridge are traditionally impacted by flooding.