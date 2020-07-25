Hawaii Department of Transportation updates on preparation for Hurricane Douglas as of 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25.

Airports

Travelers are reminded that airports are not hurricane shelters. Do not come to the airport without confirmed airline flight information. Contact your specific air carrier for information on flights or travel waivers. Some airlines have already cancelled flights based on anticipated conditions.

Harbors

HDOT Harbors Division coordinates with the United States Coast Guard (USCG) regarding port readiness for heavy weather events and is prepared to conduct post landfall harbor facility inspections. Boaters and other harbor users are advised to sign up for updates from the U.S. Coast Guard 14th District Hawaii and the Pacific https://www.news.uscg.mil/News-by-Region/14th-District-Hawaii-and-the-Pacific/

Highways

HDOT Highways Division has completed the majority of preparation activities statewide and continues to coordinate with local, state, and federal partners to determine appropriate prestaging by island. Based on the current forecast, Maui District has increased resources at Keanae for possible east Maui response.

Oahu District has prestaged at hardened baseyards and may use H-3 tunnels for staging if needed. Oahu crews are also assessing Kamehameha Highway in the Hauula and Kaaawa area to determine actions that can be taken in advance of high surf.

As residents continue their preparations, HDOT reminds them not to throw branches and debris into streams. On Oahu, crews removed debris from Kalihi Stream that could have caused overtopping of Nimitz Highway. Any debris thrown into stream beds could contribute to flooding during the storm.

Roadwork previously scheduled on Hawaii Island and Maui for Saturday, July 25 and Sunday, July 26 has been cancelled. Roadwork scheduled for Oahu and Kauai for Sunday, July 26 has been cancelled. Contraflow operations such as the Highway 130 Contraflow in Puna and the Zipper Lane on Oahu have been cancelled for Monday, July 27 as HDOT anticipates deploying crews for recovery activities.