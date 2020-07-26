July 26, 2020 Surf Forecast

North

Surf: Knee to waist high E ground swell for the morning with occasional stomach sets. This rotates more NE and builds to well overhead high in the afternoon.

Conditions: Bumpy/choppy with NNE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting W 25-30mph in the afternoon. Fairly clean conditions are expected by late afternoon with SSW winds 5-10mph.

South

Surf: Ankle to knee high ground swell.

Conditions: Fairly clean with NNE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting N 10-15mph in the afternoon.

West

Surf: Ankle to knee high ground swell for the morning going more NNE and building into the head range in the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with NNE winds 15-20mph. Choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 20-25mph. Fairly clean conditions are expected by late afternoon with SSW winds 5-10mph.

