West Side

Overnight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 73. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then scattered showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 91. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

South Side

Overnight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 72. East northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 96. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 73. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 6 to 11 mph after midnight.

North Shore

Overnight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 73. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 71. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Upcountry

Overnight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 59. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 70. Breezy, with an east southeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 81. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Lanai City

Overnight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 67. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 75. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then scattered showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 89. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

