United Airlines today announced it plans to resume service on nearly 30 international routes in September. The expansion includes flights to Asia, India, Australia, Israel and Latin America.

As part of the announcement, United said will also continue to add ways to visit popular vacation destinations in the Caribbean, Hawaiʻi and Mexico.

According to a company press release, United Airlines plans to resume service between the US mainland and Hilo and Kauaʻi; and increase flying to Honolulu, Kona and Maui in the Hawaiian Islands.

The airline intends to fly 37% of its overall schedule in September as compared to the same period last year. The expansion marks a 4% increase in capacity compared to what is planned for August 2020.

United is also extending its waiver of change fees and award redeposit fees for reservations through August 31.

“We continue to be realistic in our approach to building back our international and domestic schedules by closely monitoring customer demand and flying where people want to go,” said Patrick Quayle, United’s vice president of International Network and Alliances in a company press release. “In September, we’re adding even more options for leisure travelers or those who want to visit friends and relatives, whether that’s within the United States or around the world.”

In the Pacific in September, United plans to re-start three-times-weekly service between Los Angeles and Sydney and passenger service between Chicago and Hong Kong (subject to government approval).