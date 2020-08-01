Mayor Michael Victorino announced that the County of Maui’s summer youth program has been extended another two weeks until Aug. 14 to assist families impacted by the delay of school openings.

“The program in partnership with Maui Family YMCA remains only $10 per week for families, and they do not need a YMCA membership to sign up,” according to county officials.

“With the State Board of Education’s decision to delay the reopening of schools to Aug. 17, we believe it is vital that we continue supporting our working families and keiki,” Mayor Victorino said. “Our children need a safe place to learn and play, and we hope the extension of this program also provides relief to parents.”

Parents can register their children for the summer youth program at www.mauiymca.org/day-camps/.

Youth program sites that families can register for include:

War Memorial Gym

Eddie Tam Gym

South Maui Community Park Gym

Maui Family YMCA has the ability to increase capacity and locations, based on demand.

The summer youth program is funded by CARES Act funding through a public-private partnership.

Organizers say YMCA is a national organization with experience in childcare as well as specialized training in COVID-19 health and safety precautions. YMCA follows sanitation guidelines, conducting temperature checks, maintaining physical distancing and other requirements provided by the DOH and CDC.

For more information on the program, visit www.MauiYMCA.org or call (808) 242-9007.