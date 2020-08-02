Updated Public Health Emergency Rules have been posted. The update is titled “Public Health Emergency Rules, Amended July 31, 2020.”

The revised rules took effect July 31 and include a limit of indoor and outdoor social gatherings to no more than 10 people. Face coverings are required, and physical distancing of at least six feet between separate groups must be maintained.

Businesses and places of worship will still be allowed to function under existing County and State rules. Businesses such as restaurants, bars and beauty salons must continue to follow health and safety guidelines outlined in the emergency rules.

The Public Health Emergency Rules lay out best practices for the most effective ways to slow the spread of COVID-19. Violations of the rules are punishable as a misdemeanor, with fines of up to $5,000, up to a year in jail, or both.

www.mauicounty.gov

SPONSORED VIDEO

July 31, 2020

PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY RULES, AMENDED JULY 31, 2020

The virus that causes Coronavirus 2019 Disease (“COVID-19”) is a novel severe acute respiratory illness with no known cure, no effective treatment, and no vaccine. The virus is easily transmitted, including by individuals who are infected but showing no symptoms. As of July 30, 2020, there were more than 16 million cases and 662,095 deaths globally (https://covid19.who.int/). The United States has more than 4.4 million cases and 150,283 deaths (https://cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/cases-in-us.html). Numbers in Hawaii have remained relatively low due to proactive emergency measures, public compliance, and the imposition of a 14-day quarantine on travelers from outside the state, with 1,865 cases and 26 deaths to date (https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019). However, the state’s isolation and limited medical resources continue to render the state and Maui County especially vulnerable, should the virus be brought in and spread through community contact. These Rules are based on evidence of COVID-19 within the County and State of Hawaii, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the State Department of Health, scientific evidence, and best

_______________________________________________________________________

July 31, 2020 Page 2

practices regarding the most effective approaches to slow the transmission of communicable diseases generally and COVID-19 specifically.

By the authority vested in me as Mayor of the County of Maui, by the Revised Charter of the County of Maui (1983), as amended (“Charter”), the Constitution and laws of the State of Hawaii, I, MICHAEL P. VICTORINO, Mayor of the County of Maui of the State of Hawaii, hereby amend, adopt and promulgate the following rules, pursuant to Section 127A-25, Hawaii Revised Statutes (“HRS”), which has the force and effect of law. Violation of any of the following rules is punishable as a misdemeanor, with fines of up to $5,000, up to a year in jail, or both.

I. Definitions

A. Essential Activities include:

1. Tasks essential to maintain health and safety, such as obtaining medicine or seeing a doctor.

2. Getting necessary services or supplies for an individual, or that individual’s family or household members, such as getting food, pet food, and supplies necessary for staying at home.

3. Engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking, running, ocean sports (surfing, stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking, or fishing)

4. Performing work related to operation of an essential business or essential government functions (defined below).

5. Caring for a family member in another household.

6. Caring for elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons.

B. Operation of an Essential Business includes:

1. Healthcare operations, including home health workers.

2. Essential infrastructure, including operation of public transportation and utilities.

3. Grocery stores, food banks, convenience stores, and farmer’s markets.

_______________________________________________________________________

July 31, 2020 Page 3

4. Businesses that provide necessities of life for economically disadvantaged individuals and shelter facilities.

5. Pharmacies, health care supply stores, and health care facilities.

6. Gas stations, auto repair facilities, and auto supply stores.

7. Financial institutions.

8. Refuse collection.

9. Hardware, lumber, and other building material stores.

10. Maintenance service providers, such as plumbers, electricians, exterminators, yard or ground maintenance, and other service providers necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences and businesses.

11. Laundromats and laundry service providers.

12. Businesses that primarily ship or deliver groceries, food, and goods.

13. Preschool facilities (daycare, summer camp, etc.) operating in compliance with state laws, administrative rules, and restrictions, provided that children do not switch groups; groups are located in separate rooms and not commingled; caregivers are assigned and remain with one group of children.

14. Newspapers, television, radio, and other media.

15. Construction and maintenance, public and private, provided it is conducted in workplaces in a manner that ensures worker safety, including physical distancing requirements.

16. Agricultural operations, including delivery and shipment of flowers, provided measures are implemented to ensure worker safety, including physical distancing requirements.

17. Businesses that supply other essential businesses with the support or supplies necessary to operate, e.g., chemical supply companies.

18. Businesses conducting legally mandated activities.

19. Businesses that provide food, shelter, and other necessities of life for animals, including animal shelters, rescues, kennels, and adoption facilities.

20. Funeral, mortuary, cremation, burial, cemetery, and related services.

21. Educational institutions, including Kindergarten-12 grade, colleges, and universities. Private educational institutions shall comply to the extent feasible with the State of Hawaii Department of Education’s “Return to Learn: School Reopening Plan,” at http://www.hawaiipublicschools.org/ConnectWithUs/MediaRoom/PressReleases/ Pages/school-year-2020-21.aspx

22. Hotelsandmotels,totheextentusedforlodging,incompliance with the State of Hawaii restrictions.

_______________________________________________________________________

July 31, 2020 Page 4

C. Designated Businesses and Operations, as described in Exhibit A.

D. Government Functions: Includes all services needed to ensure the continuing operation of the government agencies that provide for the health, safety, and welfare of the public.

II.RULES

Rule 1: All individuals currently within the County are encouraged to stay at their residence or place of lodging, except as provided in these Rules. With respect to persons residing in hotels, condominiums, townhomes, apartments, or other multi-unit dwellings, “place of residence” means the person’s individual hotel room or unit. To the extent persons use shared or outdoor spaces (e.g., condominium common areas, pools, barbecue areas) when outside their residence, they must comply with Rule 5, as ordered by the State of Hawaii, or as instructed by the CDC, whichever is more stringent.

Rule 2: County meetings or hearings, including contested case hearings, are suspended, provided that meetings or hearings may be held to the extent such meetings or hearings are conducted by telephone or video conference as determined solely by the County department providing administrative assistance to the board or commission. In addition to all County boards and commissions, this Rule applies to all proceedings that involve live testimony by government employees or members of the public (i.e. arbitrations, depositions, court hearings, etc.).

Rule 3: Any County deadline or automatic approval of any permit application, unless specifically provided for by Mayor’s directive, or contested

_______________________________________________________________________

July 31, 2020 Page 5

case matter under the Maui County Code or the administrative rule of any County department, board, or commission that is currently pending, is hereby continued to the latter of the following: 60 days after the date of the County’s Proclamation of Emergency of Disaster, effective June 30, 2020, as may be extended; the Declaration of Termination of Emergency issued by the undersigned; or 60 days from the date of the current deadline or automatic approval as of the date of the adoption of these Rules. This Rule applies only to deadlines for action imposed by ordinance or administrative rule on any County departments, boards, and commissions. This Rule does not extend any permit condition of any existing permit that has already been approved. This Rule does not extend the time for filing of an appeal for matters that have already been decided.

Rule 4: Indoor or outdoor social gatherings of groups up to 10 persons are permitted. Face coverings are required and physical distancing of at least 6 feet between separate groups must be maintained. Gatherings of members of a single residential or family unit sharing the same address are not restricted. This Rule 4 does not apply to essential or designated businesses and operations, pursuant to Sections I(B), I(C), and Exhibit A, that have supervision, monitoring, and other enforcement protocols in place or are otherwise subject to specific rules or restrictions, e.g., the state and federal court systems, state and federal offices and functions, Department of Education, daycares, preschools, private schools, universities, and similar institutions.

_______________________________________________________________________

July 31, 2020 Page 6

Rule 5: Persons shall comply with the following physical distancing and sanitation requirements:

A. Face covering. Persons must wear a face mask or covering while outside their place of residence (as defined in Rule 1). Persons over the age of 5 years old must wear a face mask or cloth covering the nose and mouth while in all indoor public spaces, including on public or shared transportation, unless specifically provided for otherwise in these rules. Unless otherwise provided by specific rule, employees must wear face masks or coverings when walking to and from common areas (hallways, bathrooms, stairwells, elevators), but may temporarily remove the face covering when at their desks or work station and not actively engaged with other employees, customers, or visitors, provided that the employee’s desk or workstation is not located in a common or shared area and physical distancing is maintained.

A mask or other facial covering must comply with the recommendations of the CDC, as such recommendations may change from time to time. The current CDC guidelines recommend wearing a mask or facial covering which snugly covers the face and mouth, whether store bought or homemade, which is secured with ties or ear loops, include multiple layers of fabric, allow for breathing without restriction, and which is able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or losing shape. Examples of compliant homemade masks and other facial coverings may be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent- getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html. Persons should not utilize N95 rated masks, as those are critical supplies for health care workers, police, fire, emergency management, or other persons engaged in certain construction-related or life/safety activities. Persons wearing facial coverings should review the CDC and Hawaii Department of Health guidelines regarding safely applying, removing, and cleaning such coverings, which are found at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/how-to-wear-cloth-face-coverings.html

Masks and other facial coverings shall not be required:

1. at or inside a private residence;

2. inside a private automobile, provided the only occupants aremembers of the same household or residence;

3. inside a hotel, motel, or commercial lodging establishment guestroom, or inside any apartment;

4. of persons who cannot wear a mask or facial covering due to anexisting medical condition;

_______________________________________________________________________

July 31, 2020 Page 7

5. of an individual who is hearing impaired or an individual who is communicating with an individual who is hearing impaired;

6. where federal or state safety or health regulations prohibit the wearing of facial coverings;

7. of persons actively engaged in strenuous outdoor physical activity, provided adequate social distancing is both possible and practiced;

8. of persons swimming or engaged in other activities that may cause the facial covering to become wet;

9. while persons are actively eating, drinking, or smoking; and

10. while a person is receiving services that require access to that person’s nose or mouth.

Businesses or designated operations shall refuse to allow entry to persons not wearing face coverings, unless an exception applies under this section. Businesses not enforcing this rule may be subject to enforcement, including fines and mandatory closure.

B. High risk populations. Elderly and others at high risk for Covid-19 are urged to stay in their residences to the extent possible, except to seek medical care.

C. Persons who are sick. Persons who are sick, have a fever, cough, or who are exhibiting symptoms such as shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or new loss of taste or smell, are urged to stay in their residences to the extent possible, except to seek medical care.

D. Six-foot distances. All persons shall maintain a minimum of six-feet of physical separation from all other persons to the fullest extent possible. Essential and designated businesses or operations shall designate with signage, tape, or other means, six-foot spacing for employees and customers waiting in line. Essential and designated businesses or operations shall monitor and enforce the six-foot distancing requirement, whether with outside waiting lines or as customers move about inside a facility. Stores with aisles shall use signage to indicate one-way access to the extent feasible. Checkout operations shall be modified, to the extent reasonably feasible, to provide this separation or to provide a transparent shield or barrier between customers and checkout clerks.

E. Limited occupancy. Each essential or designated business or operation shall determine and enforce the maximum number of persons that may be accommodated while maintaining the specified

_______________________________________________________________________

July 31, 2020 Page 8

physical distance and limiting the number of individuals within a facility.

F. Sanitation measures. Essential and designated businesses or operations shall make hand sanitizer and sanitizing products readily available for employees and customers. Employees handling items from customers, such as cash or credit cards, shall frequently utilize hand sanitizers.

G. Disinfection. Essential and designated businesses or operations shall regularly disinfect all high-touch surfaces. A list of disinfectants that meet the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s criteria for use against Covid-19 is available at https://www.epa.gov/pesticide- registration/list-n-disinfectants-use-against-sars-cov-2-covid-19.

H. Safeguards for high-risk populations. Essential businesses shall implement processes to safeguard elderly and high-risk customers, such as exclusive shopping hours, which shall be conspicuously posted and enforced.

I. Pickup at store or delivery. To the extent feasible, essential and designated businesses or operations shall provide for online ordering and purchase of goods, delivery, and customer pickup of orders outside the facility.

J. Signage. Essential and designated businesses or operations shall post a sign at the entrance of the facility informing employees and customers that they shall, at a minimum: wear CDC recommended face coverings while in the business or operation; avoid entering the business if they have a cough or fever or otherwise do not feel well; maintain a six-foot distance from one another; do not shake hands.

Rule 6: Exhibit A details specific requirements for certain businesses and activities, e.g., restaurants, bars, cafes, and other food establishments; salons, estheticians, massage, and body work; and sports.

Rule 7: Nightclubs and concert halls are ordered closed until notified otherwise, provided that such businesses may conduct “minimum basic operations.” Minimum basic operations do not include in-person

_______________________________________________________________________

July 31, 2020 Page 9

public/customer interactions and are limited to the minimum activities necessary to maintain the value of the business’s inventory, ensure security, and process payroll and employee benefits.

Rule 8: Beaches and County parks are open; however, the County may close parks for maintenance or repairs, to address safety concerns, or for COVID-related response. Waiale Park shall remain closed to accommodate the provision of temporary emergency shelters. County parks and beach parks will be open from 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. Only permitted commercial activities are allowed. No tents, beach umbrellas, party bouncers (bouncing castles, etc.), water or other slides, or the use of any structures (including pavilions) will be allowed at any beaches or County parks. Grills may not be used at any beach or County park. Persons at any County park must comply with Rule 5.

Rule 9: Repealed.

Rule 10: Liquor Control Officers (“LCOs”) shall have the authority to enforce emergency rules at any establishment licensed to sell alcohol pursuant to Hawaii Revised Statutes Chapter 281. An establishment that is not in compliance with these rules, including those listed in Exhibit “A”, attached hereto, shall be subject to immediate closure for a twenty-four hour (24) period effected by the Maui Police Department and/or LCO. Liquor licensees not in compliance with the requirements of these rules shall also be subject to penalties enforceable pursuant to the Liquor Laws of Hawaii, Hawaii Revised Statutes Chapter 281, which may include a reprimand, fine, suspension, and/or revocation of the liquor license.

_______________________________________________________________________

July 31, 2020 Page 10

Rule 11: Pursuant to Governor Ige’s 10th Emergency Proclamation, persons who require paid or commercial lodging while subject to the mandatory 14-day quarantine shall designate a hotel or motel as their quarantine location. Short-term rental homes (STRH), bed and breakfast (B&B) homes, or other types of transient vacation rentals (TVR), as defined in the Maui County Code, shall not be designated as a quarantine location. A STRH, B&B or TVR may be designated as a quarantine location for a new or “intended” Hawaii resident, provided that the full 14-day quarantine is served and not stopped early, and may provide lodging for visiting essential workers, provided quarantine restrictions for essential workers are followed. No STRH, B&B or TVR may be designated as a quarantine location for a new or “intended” Hawaii resident more than once in any six-month period. The property owner, manager, landlord, tenant, and guest shall each be responsible for ensuring, and documenting, compliance with this Rule. Documentation shall be provided to the County, at the County’s request. Failure to provide such documentation within the time specified in the request shall be considered a violation of this rule.

These rules shall take effect on July 31, 2020 at 12:01 a.m., unless otherwise specified, and repeal the Emergency Rules promulgated July 22, 2020. With the exception of Rule 3, these Rules shall be repealed upon the earlier of: 1) subsequent promulgation or 2) August 29, 2020.

_______________________________________________________________________

July 31, 2020 Page 11

_______________________________________________________________________

July 31, 2020 Page 12

EXHIBIT “A”

RULES FOR

DESIGNATED BUSINESSES AND OPERATIONS

1.Businesses may request reconfiguration of the customer usage area, such as expansion of table seating or merchandise display into a business’s parking lot, in order to provide for adequate physical distancing, by letter to the Mayor’s Office. Such reconfiguration shall not exceed the scope of the use pre-Covid.

2. Golf courses, provided they follow restrictions/guidance by the PGA.

3. Safety inspection stations.

4. Auto dealerships, including showrooms.

5. Retail and repair services that do not involve physical contact.

6. Photographers and photo studios.

7. Food courts. See Restaurants, below, for operating restrictions that shallalso apply to food courts.

8. Condominium or apartment common areas.

9. Automated service providers that do not require human interactionbetween the service provider and the customer, including, but not limited to, fully automated car washes.

10. Mobile service providers that provide services on a mobile basis in whichno human interaction between the service provider and the customer, including, but not limited to, mobile pet grooming and car washing/detailing businesses.

11. Music instruction should follow the National Federation of State High School Associations and National Association of Music Education’s Fall 2020 Guidance for Music Education, available at https://www.nfhs.org/media/3812373/nafme_nfhs-guidance-for-fall-2020-review-june-19- 2020-final.pdf, to the extent feasible.

12. Choirs with musicians are permitted to rehearse and perform, on condition that each member is spaced a minimum of 10 feet away from each other and in compliance with proper sanitation of all equipment, chairs, and high touch areas. Masks will not be required of singers during rehearsal or performance.

13. Musical performances. No more than 10 musicians on stage, six-foot distance between musicians, and a minimum of ten feet between the stage and audience. No dance floor or other area where audience members may congregate shall be allowed. Seating should follow restaurant guidelines, or for stadium type seating, physical distancing described in Rule 5 is required (maximum number of occupants, distancing between groups).

14. In-person spiritual services may be conducted provided all of the following are implemented:

a. All persons present at the service must maintain six (6) feet of physical distance between others, except members of the same

_______________________________________________________________________

July 31, 2020 Page 13

household or living unit. Organizers are should limit the number of persons attending in-person spiritual services to ensure this physical distancing requirement is met.

b. Organizers and employees are strongly encouraged to develop and implement appropriate COVID-19 mitigation plans and procedures for their respective in-person services, which must include, but are not limited to, addressing the following issues:

i. Usage of face coverings as detailed in Rule 5(A).

ii. Safeguards for higher risk populations consistent with CDC guidance, available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html#Higher-Risk.

iii. Persons who are sick.

iv. Personal hygiene.

v. Usage of hand sanitizer and sanitizing products.

vi. Cleaning and disinfection.

vii. Online and remote access and/or drive-in services.

viii. Signage.

ix. Limiting community sharing of worship materials and other frequently touched items.

x. Projection of hymns and verses, when possible.

c. Organizers and employees of in-person spiritual services must follow to the greatest extent possible current COVID-19 related County guidelines, State of Hawaii guidelines, CDC guidelines (available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/community/organizations/index.html).

15. Drive-in spiritual, and non-spiritual, services or events (such as drive-in movies) provided:

a. Persons attending services must drive up in an enclosed vehicle and remain in that same vehicle during the entire event. Sitting in the bed of an open-air pickup truck is allowed.

b. Vehicle windows, sunroofs, and convertible tops must remain closed during the entire service, unless the vehicle is parked more than six (6) feet away from any other vehicle.

c. Persons within the same vehicle must wear face coverings as provided in Rule 5, unless the vehicle is occupied only by members of the same household or living unit.

d. Organizers and all participants must follow current County Rules, State, and CDC guidelines.

e. Organizers, observing physical distancing, should be present to ensure proper spacing between vehicles and the orderly compliance of all guidelines. Organizers should not interact with vehicle occupants beyond requesting their compliance with all guidelines.

_______________________________________________________________________

July 31, 2020 Page 14

f. Organizers should use cashless or other non-contact methods for monetary transactions, including collections.

g. Presentations may be conducted by radio transmitters, or streamed over the internet.

16. Restaurants, bars, food courts, and other food establishments in the County shall comply with the following requirements:

a. General.

i. Compliance with Physical Distancing Requirements in Rule 5.

ii. Compliance with all regulatory guidelines.

iii. Development, posting, and implementation of written protocols (“COVID-19 Mitigation Plan”) consistent with County, State, industry-specific associations or organizations, and CDC guidance to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 including, but not limited to the following:

1. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/downloads/community/restaurants-and-bars- decision-tree.pdf

2. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/community/organizations/business- employers/bars-restaurants.html

3. https://www.oneoahu.org/business-guidance

b. Operations.

i. Face coverings (as defined in Rule 5).

1. Employees must wear face coverings.

2. Customers – Customers must wear face coverings whenentering and leaving the restaurant facility, but mayremove the face coverings while seated.

ii. Seating is arranged so that six (6) feet of separation ismaintained between tables.

iii. Condiments shall be by request in single-use disposablepackets, or reusable condiment containers that are sanitizedbetween parties.

iv. Condiments, silverware, flatware, glasses, or other traditionaltable top items must not be left on an unoccupied table.

v. Tables and chairs must be fully sanitized after each group (orindividual customer) leaves the restaurant.

vi. Disposable foodware and utensils should be used whenavailable. When non-disposable foodware or utensils are used, they must be sanitized after each use consistent with Hawaii Department of Health guidance and regulations, and “best practices” of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) (available here: https://www.fda.gov/food/food-safety-

_______________________________________________________________________

July 31, 2020 Page 15

during-emergencies/best-practices-re-opening-retail-food-establishments-during-covid-19-pandemic), as updated or superseded.

vii.Provide disposable menus or menu board, or sanitize reusable menus after each use.

viii. Hourly touch-point sanitization (workstations, equipment, screens, door knobs, restrooms, etc.) required.

ix. Valet services are prohibited, except for vehicles with placards or plates for disabled parking.

x. Buffets, salad bars, and other types of self-service of food or beverages are not allowed.

xi. For restaurants that accept reservations, entry into the restaurant is on a reservation only basis, and parties must wait in their vehicle until called into the restaurant.

xii. No dancing or singing by customers (no karaoke).

xiii. Music performance allowed (see No. 13, above).

c. Hygiene.

i. Employer must provide hand washing capability or sanitizerfor employees and customers.

ii. An adequate supply of soap, disinfectant, hand sanitizer, andpaper towels must be available at all times.

iii. Frequent hand washing by employees, especially betweeninteractions with customers.

d. Staffing.

i. Provide training for employees regarding these requirements.

ii. Conduct pre-shift screening, and maintain a staff screening log.

iii. No employee displaying symptoms of COVID-19 should provide services to customers. Symptomatic or ill employees should not report to work.

iv. No person should work within 72 hours of exhibiting a fever or other COVID-19 symptoms, and follow the CDC’s “What To Do If You Are Sick” guidance, available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/steps-when-sick.html.

v. Employer must establish a plan for employees getting ill and a return-to-work plan following CDC guidance, which can be found online at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/community/guidance-business-response.html.

e. Cleaning and Disinfecting.

i. Cleaning and disinfecting must be conducted in compliance with CDC guidance.

_______________________________________________________________________

July 31, 2020 Page 16

ii. When an active employee is identified as being COVID-19 positive by testing, cleaning, and disinfecting must be performed as soon after the confirmation of a positive test as practical consistent with CDC guidance.

iii. CDC guidance can be found online at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/community/disinfecting-building-facility.html

f. Specific requirements for bars:

i. Limit occupancy to no more than fifty percent (50%) of the maximum occupant load of the bar.

ii. Limit groups within the bar to a maximum of ten (10)individuals per group.

iii. Ensure groups within the bar maintain at least six (6) feet of separation from other groups.

iv. Prohibit groups within the bar from intermingling.

v. Designate areas to separate groups at least six (6) feet apart from each other. (E.g., through ropes or other physical separation for standing areas, or the seating of guests at separate tables, or both).

vi. Ensure individuals in different groups maintain a minimum of six (6) feet of physical distance from each other to the greatest extent possible.

vii. Require all employees to wear face coverings.

viii. Ensure all customers wear face coverings when entering and leaving the bar, but allow customers to remove the facecovering while in the bar.

g. Encouraged practices:

i. Have customers enter and exit through different entries using one-way traffic, where possible.

ii. Start or continue entryway, curbside, and home delivery.

iii. Encourage making reservations, preordering for dine-in service, and ordering for contactless pickup and delivery either by telephone or other remote means.

iv. If meals are provided to employees, employers are recommended to have the meal individually packaged for each employee.

v. Implement cashless and receiptless transactions.

17. Close-contact personal services, such as hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors, estheticians, and massage, may conduct business, provided operators are in compliance with State law and administrative rules.

a. Hygiene

_______________________________________________________________________

July 31, 2020 Page 17

i. Employees are required to wash hands immediately, upon entry, and prior to and following each service and break.

ii. All employees will be required to wear a CDC-recommendedface mask whether servicing clients or not. Technicians mayutilize plexiglass shields between employee and client.

iii. Patrons must come alone without guests, except where the patron requires the assistance of another adult; minorsreceiving services are allowed one accompanying adult.

iv. All patrons must wear a mask or cloth face covering pursuant to Rule 5, unless receiving treatment that specifically involves the face or head (e.g., facials, shaving, trimming around the ears).

v. Patrons must wait outside for appointments, either in cars, orin lines allowing for 6 feet of separation.

vi. Patrons will be asked to remain seated in designated workstation/chair until otherwise necessary or for anemergency.

vii. Patrons must use hand sanitizer and or wash hands immediately upon entry.

b. Monitoring and screening workers and clients

i. Employees who are sick must stay home.

ii. Shop owner/managers must provide training, educational materials, and enforcement of proper sanitation and all applicable rules.

iii. Businesses must keep detailed daily logs of their daily business, including who came in, on what day and time, contact information, and service provider.

iv. Employees must be temperature screened upon arrival. Any employee with a temperature of 99 degrees or higher must be immediately sent home.

v. Each employee and client must be asked the following intake questions daily/at scheduling of the appointment, and upon check-in for appointments (via cell phone, prior to physical entry into the salon). If any of the answers to the below is “yes,” the employee is not allowed to work and customers may not receive services.

1. Do you now, or have you had in the past 14 days:

a. a cough or sore throat?

b. fever or do you feel feverish?

c. shortness of breath?

d. loss of taste or smell?

2. Have you been around anyone with these symptoms in the last 14 days

3. Have you been out of state in the last 14 days?

_______________________________________________________________________

July 31, 2020 Page 18

c. Environment

i. Service providers to client ratio will be 1:1.

ii. Services on appointment basis only; no walk-ins. Appointment scheduling must allow for adequate sanitation between appointments.

iii. Prior to opening and at the end of each day (at a minimum), the facility, including break room and bathroom, must be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized to CDC workplace guidance.

iv. Frequent daily cleaning of all high-touch surfaces.

v. No magazines, toys, coffee machines, or other common area offerings allowed.

vi. Workstations must be spaced to enforce physical distancing practices of 6 feet between clients. Businesses should consider divider shields and alternative work schedules. Workstations must be disinfected at the start and end of each shift, and in between each client.

vii. Capes/smocks and towels must be single-use, either disposable or washed/dried and use for only one customer. Used items must be kept in an airtight container and laundered in hot, soapy water and dried at high temperature.

viii. Contactless payment should be used whenever possible; credit card terminals must be wiped after each use. Customers must remain seated until called for checkout; one customer at a time. No cash payments; no tip jars.

ix. EPA-approved disinfectant or disinfecting techniques must be used for technical implements and work areas.

d. Nail salons/services

i. Pedicure bowls must be disassembled and disinfected daily; for bowls with jets, they must run a minimum of 10 minutes with disinfection.

ii. Manicurists are encouraged have plexiglass or similar shields between technician and client.

18. Canoe paddling. Six-person (single hull/OC-6) or 12-person (double hull/OC-12) canoe paddling will be allowed with the following conditions:

a. Only official members of a canoe club shall participate in OC-6 orOC-12 practices, in compliance with the restrictions on Outdoor Sports, Phase 1, as reasonably practicable, and these paddling- specific restrictions. Recreational practices for non-members, guests, visitors, or drop-ins shall not be allowed.

b. To the extent possible, members of a canoe club wishing to paddle should register with their respective club for each paddling session for contact tracing purposes. Canoe clubs shall maintain the record

_______________________________________________________________________

July 31, Page 19

of each paddling session for at least one month from the date of activity.

c. Canoe clubs are encouraged to create “crew bubbles,” such that when crews are established, paddlers stay within their assigned crew to limit potential exposure to other club members.

d. Participation is voluntary. Individuals who are sick, exhibiting any symptoms, or have been exposed to anyone who is ill, COVID-19 positive, shall not be allowed to participate for 14 days from the date of exposure or the cessation of symptoms, or as otherwise approved by a healthcare professional. Persons subject to state quarantine shall not participate.

e. To the extent possible, paddlers should continue paddling with the same crew members and not switch crews.

f. Water or shoreline changes between crew members during a paddling session should not be allowed (must stay in the same seat assigned), unless done so for safety or health purposes.

g. Coaches must follow the restrictions in Outdoor Sports, Phase 1. Workouts or plans for paddling sessions should be shared with participants electronically or on bulletin boards prior to the activity. Coaching should be limited to one crew at a time.

h. To the extent possible, paddling activities should be time staggered between crews to avoid large gatherings, and crews must remain physically separated.

i. To the extent possible, club paddles should be assigned to individuals during this period, or individuals should bring their own ancillary equipment and supplies. Sharing of personal paddles, seat cushions, gloves, personal care products, water bottles / hydration systems and other similar items are prohibited.

j. Canoe club facilities or hales may be used for non-essential events or other social gatherings, in compliance with limitations on groups in Rule 4.

k. Paddlers should follow proper hygiene protocols, including washing hands or using hand sanitizer before and after participating. Gloves and masks are encouraged, but not required. Canoe clubs shall make soap and/or hand sanitizer available for participants.

l. All touch points should be disinfected before each use, including iakos, manus, seats, gunnels, bailers, and other similar items. Canoes and other equipment are recommended, but not required, to be left out in the sun and ambient temperature in between uses.

m. To the extent possible, when launching or concluding activities, canoe clubs should utilize wheels or other mechanical assistance to move the canoes, and avoid contact between paddlers.

n. To the extent possible, wheels should be left under the canoes when not in use, and when concluding activities wheels should be placed under the canoe while still in the water.

_______________________________________________________________________

July 31, 2020 Page 20

16. Commercial and recreational boating will be allowed, subject to all County or State regulations, including any specific operational restrictions imposed by the State of Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, and the following conditions:

a. Larger boats with a Coast Guard-rated capacity of more than 10, may allow not more than 50% of the rated capacity individuals allowed on the boat, including the boat crew.

b. Sanitation rules detailed in Rule 5 are followed.

17. Outdoor organized team sports (phase 1). This section applies to outdoor team sports such as baseball, soccer, outdoor volleyball, and similar outdoor team sports (“Sports Program(s)”). Starting June 15, 2020, Sports Programs may reopen for skill-building drills and team-based practice, but not competitive play (“Phase 1”) under the following requirements and conditions:

a. Activities are limited to skill-building drills and team-based practice in which physical distancing of six (6) feet or more between participants may generally be maintained.

b. No close contact activities, including, but not limited to, huddles, high fives, and handshakes.

c. Groups are limited to a single Sports Program team, or a maximum of 30 participants, including players and coaches, whichever is less. (This is an exception to the general rule restricting groups to 10 or less contained in Rule 4). Where multiple groups are present at a facility or field, Sports Program operators must implement measures to ensure that groups maintain six (6) feet of physical distance between each other at all times (i.e., no mingling between groups).

d. To the greatest extent reasonably practicable, physical distancing of at least six (6) feet between members of different households/living units should be maintained; and face coverings should be worn at all times unless engaged in active practice.

e. Sports Program operators must implement measures to ensure that:

i. To the extent consistent with this section, and to the extent reasonably practicable: (1) the Sports Program operators and participants shall follow applicable guidance from the CDC (available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/community/organizations/businesses- employers.html); and (2) established and reputable COVID- 19-related guidelines for the facility and the activity at issue.

_______________________________________________________________________

July 31, 2020 Page 21

ii. Physical distancing protocols and procedures exist for staff, athletes and non-program participants (including parents/guardians), with special consideration for the type of athletic activities engaged in, entrances and exits, queues, bottlenecks, facility layouts, and safe capacity limits.

iii. Staff and athletes are screened (via self-screening or otherwise) regularly for illness or exposure to COVID-19.

iv. Staff, athletes, and non-program participants (includingparents/guardians) always wear face coverings when spectating, arriving, and leaving. The presence of non- participants should be discouraged during Phase 1.

v. There is no socializing in groups before or after (unless otherwise authorized by these Rules).

vi. Individuals from outside the Sports Program are limited in their interactions with staff and participants during drop off/ pick up.

vii. Athletes who are sick from COVID-19 may not attend a practice or training until they are cleared for release from isolation according to CDC guidelines and cleared to return by a healthcare provider.

viii. Any staff or athlete exposed to a person with a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19 may not attend the program until they have completed quarantine following CDC guidelines.

ix. All program activities are evaluated to identify and mitigate “high-risk” activities (shared equipment, incidental close contact, etc.) to reduce or prevent COVID-19 transmission.

f. Individuals must comply with any requirements imposed by the Department of Parks and Recreation.

g. Nothing in this section requires a public or private Sports Program to open.

18. Outdoor organized team sports (phase 2). This section applies to outdoor team sports such as baseball, soccer, outdoor volleyball, outdoor basketball, and similar outdoor team sports (“Sports Program(s)”). Excluded from this section are outdoor sports and similar activities that require sustained close contact, such as outdoor wrestling, boxing, and mixed martial arts. These close contact sports may continue under Phase 1 (above). Starting July 1, 2020, Sports Programs may reopen for competitive play (“Phase 2”) under the following requirements and conditions:

a. Activities may include competitive team play (e.g., one baseball team against another, or one soccer team against another) or training. (This is an exception to the general rule on groups of 10 persons or

_______________________________________________________________________

July 31, Page 22

less contained in Rule 4).

b. When not engaged in competitive team play or training that requires close contact, close contact should be reduced or eliminated to the extent possible (e.g., sitting close to teammates on a bench, standing close to teammates or opponents during downtime).

c. No close contact activities outside of those necessary to carry out the competitive team play or training, including, but not limited to, huddles, high fives, and handshakes.

d. No more than two Sports Program teams may compete against each other on an outdoor field, court, etc. at a time. Each Sports Program team is limited to a maximum of 30 participants, including players and coaches. Where other competitive play/games are scheduled on the same field, court, etc., Sports Program operators must implement measures to ensure that teams waiting to play maintain six (6) feet of physical distance from the other teams playing at all times (i.e., no mingling between groups).

e. To the greatest extent reasonably practicable, physical distancing of at least six (6) feet between members of different households/living units should be maintained; and face coverings should be worn at all times unless engaged in active play.

f. No more than 100 people should be present at any phase II competitive play event, including any participants and coaches from sports program teams.

g. Sports Program Operators must work with the Department of Parks and Recreation and implement measures to ensure that:

i. To the extent consistent with this section, and to the extent reasonably practicable: (1) the Sports Program operators and participants shall follow applicable guidance from the CDC (available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/organizations/businesses-employers.html); and (2) established and reputable COVID- 19-related guidelines for the facility and the activity at issue.

ii. Physical distancing protocols and procedures exist for staff, athletes and non-program participants (including parents/guardians), with special consideration for the type of athletic activities engaged in, entrances and exits, queues, bottlenecks, facility layouts, and safe capacity limits.

iii. Staff and athletes are screened (via self-screening or otherwise) regularly for illness or exposure to COVID-19.

_______________________________________________________________________

July 31, 2020 Page 23

iv. Staff, athletes, and non-program participants (including parents/guardians) always wear face coverings when spectating, arriving, and leaving.

v. Socializing in groups before or after the activity is subject to Rule 4.

vi. Individuals from outside the Sports Program are limited in their interactions with staff and participants during drop off/ pick up.

vii. Athletes who are sick from COVID-19 may not attend the activity until they are cleared for release from isolation according to CDC guidelines and cleared to return by a healthcare provider.

19. Film Production. Local, national, and international film production, television production, streaming production, and similar production may operate in the County based on the guidelines and recommendations for production cast and crew members available at https://www.honolulu.gov/rep/site/oed/oed_docs/Guidelines_and_Best_Practices_for_filming_on_the_Island_of_Oahu_during_the_time_of_COVID_060320.pdf.