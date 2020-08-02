A University of Hawaiʻi student-athlete who plays for the football team tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, Aug. 1, according to University officials.

The student-athlete was held out of practice and in self isolation since first reporting symptoms last week during the team’s mandatory, daily health check-in. School officials say the student-athlete is being monitored by the UH medical staff and is experiencing mild symptoms.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health was notified and everyone who came into close contact is being instructed to self quarantine and monitor for symptoms. That includes the limited number of individuals who the student-athlete came into contact with at his off campus residence.

The start of UH football fall camp, scheduled to begin tomorrow, Monday, Aug. 3, has been postponed till Tuesday, Aug. 4.

SPONSORED VIDEO

All 116 student-athletes scheduled to participate in fall camp had already tested negative in the first round of “surveillance” testing in late July.

The team and coaching staff have started NCAA recommended, weekly testing for the virus and continue to participate in daily, mandatory health screening.