The County of Maui has clarified its section on transient vacation rentals in its latest Emergency Rules document. The changes are in regards to new or “intended” Hawaiʻi residents.

Under the updated rules issued on July 31, 2020, no TVR may be designated as a quarantine location; however, new or intended residents may use a long-term rental for their 14-day mandatory quarantine.

A long-term rental unit can be used only once as a quarantine location in any six-month period.

Property owners will be held responsible and documentation shall be provided to the County if a violation is suspected.

The revised rules took effect July 31 and include a limit of indoor and outdoor social gatherings to no more than 10 people. Face coverings are required, and physical distancing of at least six feet between separate groups must be maintained.

Businesses and places of worship will still be allowed to function under existing County and State rules. Businesses such as restaurants, bars and beauty salons must continue to follow health and safety guidelines outlined in the emergency rules.

The TVR updates are outlined in Rule 11 of the document:

Pursuant to Governor Ige’s 10th Emergency Proclamation, persons who require paid or commercial lodging while subject to the mandatory 14-day quarantine shall designate a hotel or motel as their quarantine location. Short-term rental homes (STRH), bed and breakfast (B&B) homes, or other types of transient vacation rentals (TVR), as defined in the Maui County Code, shall not be designated as a quarantine location. A STRH, B&B or TVR may be designated as a quarantine location for a new or “intended” Hawaii resident, provided that the full 14-day quarantine is served and not stopped early, and may provide lodging for visiting essential workers, provided quarantine restrictions for essential workers are followed. No STRH, B&B or TVR may be designated as a quarantine location for a new or “intended” Hawaii resident more than once in any six-month period. The property owner, manager, landlord, tenant, and guest shall each be responsible for ensuring, and documenting, compliance with this Rule. Documentation shall be provided to the County, at the County’s request. Failure to provide such documentation within the time specified in the request shall be considered a violation of this rule.

These rules shall take effect on July 31, 2020 at 12:01 a.m., unless otherwise specified, and repeal the Emergency Rules promulgated July 22, 2020. With the exception of Rule 3, these Rules shall be repealed upon the earlier of: 1) subsequent promulgation or 2) August 29, 2020.