There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. East northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a light east wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

North Shore

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light east wind becoming east northeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light east wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Looking Ahead