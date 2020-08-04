August 04, 2020 Weather ForecastAugust 4, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated August 4, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. East northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a light east wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
North Shore
Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Central Maui
Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light east wind becoming east northeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light east wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kaunakakai
Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
