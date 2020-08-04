The County of Maui launched a new Virtual Job Fair website to assist residents seeking employment opportunities, job training or new career paths. The website, MauiCountyVirtualJobFair.com, also gives employers an online resource to find workers.

Development of the website was the result of a collaboration between the County Office of Economic Development, the Maui County Workforce Development Board and the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.

“This new website provides a virtual, safe way to match employers and job seekers through online listings and employment searches,” said Maui Mayor Michael Victorino. “A search feature allows a job seeker to type in a job title, key words or phrase and select an employment sector, such as business, construction or healthcare. I’m grateful for the County of Maui’s partnership with the American Job Center and UH-Maui College to create this user-friendly website. This will be a valuable tool for residents to get back to work with livable wages that allow them to thrive in our community.”

The website also provides career counseling, opens up training opportunities for new career paths and helps workers move beyond their current skill levels. It offers career information, resume building, internships, college certificates/degrees, financial aid opportunities and possible subsidized training through the Maui American Job Center.

UH-Maui College Chancellor Lui Hokoana said, “This unique Virtual Job Fair was designed especially for Maui Nui residents. We want to help you through this challenging time. Mahalo to the County of Maui and Mayor Victorino for inviting UHMC to share our training and educational resources and offerings. We are here to support Maui Nui, and we invite you to explore the opportunities that await you.”

For more information or help, job seekers can call the Maui American Job Center at (808) 270-5777.

Employers may also receive help by calling (808) 727-2770.