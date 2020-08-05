A Battalion Chief assigned to the 2nd Battalion headquartered at the Waikoloa Fire Station on Hawai‘i Island has tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of five personnel are currently self-quarantined as a precaution; all are asymptomatic, according to County reports. The Battalion Chief, who also remains asymptomatic, took the COVID-19 test on Saturday in compliance with pre/post travel requirements to O‘ahu.

The positive test result was received on Monday, and command notification was made. After notification, the Fire Department disinfected the entire Waikoloa Fire Station.

Fire Chief Darren Rosario assures the community that emergency responses will not be affected saying, “All Fire personnel considered possible contacts will follow Department protocols and will receive two COVID-19 tests over the course of this week and next week. They must receive negative tests in order to return to work, following Department protocols.”

The Battalion Chief remains in isolation and is being monitored by the Department of Health.

The Department offered separate living quarters at designated rentals for quarantined Fire personnel, but the staff chose to self-quarantine at home. The Department’s Emergency Medical Services Bureau also provided care packages including masks, disinfecting products and hand sanitizers for the affected personnel’s homes.

South Kohala District Court Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Meantime, a South Kohala District Court employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The case, which was reported Tuesday, is the only confirmed case of any Judiciary employee statewide.

The individual was asymptomatic but took a COVID-19 test as a precautionary measure, unrelated to the person’s work at the Judiciary. The employee is at home self-isolating. All employees at the facility were directed to go home, self-quarantine, monitor their health, and seek advice of a medical provider, including the possibility of getting their own COVID-19 test.

The courthouse, which is located in the Waimea Civic Center complex, remains closed. Arrangements are being made for the facility to be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.