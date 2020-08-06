+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

New thermal temperature screening equipment is now in use at five Hawai‘i’s airports. The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation, Airports Division, revealed the thermal temperature screening equipment on Wednesday, which helps detect passengers with temperatures of 100.4 degrees and higher.

DOT and the NEC Corporation completed phase one of the project which included installation of thermal temperature screening equipment at the gates currently in use to welcome arriving trans-Pacific flights at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Kahului Airport, Līhuʻe Airport, Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole and Hilo International Airport.

“The thermal screening equipment is a positive feature that streamlines the process for people traveling to Hawaiʻi, while also working the keep the community safe by detecting people with a fever,” said Gov. David Ige. “The equipment is a step in the direction to what will be the new normal as we move forward in the COVID-19 era.”

“I am incredibly proud of NEC’s ability to deploy our thermal screening technology quickly and efficiently while staying on budget,” said Jason Van Sice, Vice President of Aviation, NEC Corporation of America. “Phase one represents a significant step in protecting the health and safety of the visitors and residents of Hawaiʻi against the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only does this technology enhance the overall travel experience, but it will help passengers regain confidence in air travel in the state of Hawaiʻi.” The NEC team is utilizing the skills of Hawaiʻi’s workforce with approximately 90 percent of the employees being local residents.

“The Hawaiʻi National Guard partnered with DOT on the front lines of screening visitors and returning residents as they arrive at Hawaiʻi’s airports,” said Hawaiʻi National Guard, Joint Task Force Commander, Brig. Gen. Moses Kaoiwi, Jr. “Our Guardsmen are adept and will adjust well to the new temperature screening system and procedures that improves Hawaiʻi’s mitigation efforts against COVID-19.”

Phase 2 of the project will install the temperature scanning equipment at the remaining gates by Aug. 20.

Phase 3 expects to have the facial imaging equipment installed by Dec. 31, 2020.