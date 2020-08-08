Gov. Ige signed the 11th emergency proclamation Friday, which reinstates a partial inter-island travel quarantine. Scroll down to see text of the proclamation.

The rules go into effect on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

The rollback was first announced Thursday, as O‘ahu continues to deal with a surge of COVID-19 cases due to large gatherings.

The rules state quarantine will only be mandatory for passengers arriving in the counties of Kauaʻi, Maui, Hawaiʻi and Kalawao (Molokaʻi). The quarantine requirement applies to any person traveling to and between the islands in these counties. It does not include inter-island travelers arriving on O‘ahu. The period of self-quarantine will begin immediately upon arrival and last 14 days or the duration of the person’s stay on the island, whichever is shorter.

Gov Ige. said, “I have been working closely with all of our county mayors and we agree that reinstating part of the inter-island travel quarantine is necessary and the right thing to do at this time. We must protect our neighbor island residents in light of the alarming increase in COVID-19 cases on O‘ahu.”

It’s also important to note that these rules don’t change quarantine protocols already in place for travelers coming into Hawai‘i from out-of-state. Out-of-state travelers are still required to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival in the islands.

The inter-island quarantine continues through Aug. 31 unless it is terminated or extended by a separate proclamation. The previous inter-island travel quarantine affecting all inter-island travelers took effect on Apr. 1 and was lifted on June 16.

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR STATE OF HAWAI‘I ELEVENTH PROCLAMATION RELATED TO THE COVID-19 EMERGENCY INTERISLAND TRAVEL QUARANTINE By the authority vested in me by the Constitution and laws of the State of Hawai‘i, to provide relief for disaster damages, losses, and suffering, and to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the people, I, DAVID Y. IGE, Governor of the State of Hawai‘i, hereby determine, designate and proclaim as follows: WHEREAS, as of August 6, 2020, there have been more than 2,800 documented cases of COVID-19 in the State, with record daily numbers of cases detected in recent weeks and 29 deaths attributed to this disease; WHEREAS, as of August 6, 2020, the majority of cases are on the Island of Oahu, City and County of Honolulu; WHEREAS, there is a compelling need to mitigate the spread of COVID- 19 between and among the Islands of this State because, inter alia, this will help avoid overwhelming the healthcare systems in certain vulnerable areas of this State, including on the Islands of Kaua‘i, Hawai‘i, and the Islands comprising the Counties of Maui and Kalawao; WHEREAS, COVID-19 continues to endanger the health, safety, and welfare of the people of Hawai‘i and a response requires the serious attention, effort, and sacrifice of all people in the State to avert unmanageable strains on our healthcare system and other catastrophic impacts to the State; NOW, THEREFORE, I, DAVID Y. IGE, Governor of the State of Hawai‘i, hereby authorize and invoke the following as set forth herein regarding All Persons Traveling Interisland: Pursuant to section 127A-13(a)(1), HRS, and section 127A-12(b)(19), HRS, all persons traveling to the Islands of Kaua‘i, Hawai‘i, and the Islands comprising the Counties of Maui and Kalawao, in the State of Hawai‘i shall be subject to mandatory self-quarantine. The period of self-quarantine shall begin from the date of entry onto the Island and shall last 14 days or the duration of the person’s presence on the Island, whichever is shorter. All travelers must comply with all applicable State and county rules, directives, and orders related to travelers, including those mandating the verification of data upon arrival at the airport and the completion of any and all documents. This self-quarantine mandate shall take effect on August 11, 2020 at 12:01 am.

Persons traveling to the Islands of Kaua‘i, Hawai‘i, and the Islands comprising the Counties of Maui and Kalawao to perform critical infrastructure functions as identified in Exhibit B of the Tenth Emergency Proclamation Related to the COVID-19 Emergency (“Tenth Proclamation”) shall be subject to self- quarantine and only may break quarantine to perform their critical infrastructure functions so long as they wear appropriate protective gear and follow the safe practices referenced in Section III.B of the Tenth Proclamation. Persons seeking an exemption from the Interisland Travel Quarantine must contact the appropriate county for review and approval. Pursuant to section 127A-29, HRS, any person violating the Interisland Travel Quarantine and any applicable State or county rule, directive or order related to travelers, including the completion of any document required by the State or any county, shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, and upon conviction, the person shall be fined not more than $5,000, or imprisoned not more than one year, or both. The provisions set forth in this Proclamation are in addition to and not in derogation of any of the provisions set forth in the Tenth Proclamation, and will run concurrently with the provisions set forth in the Tenth Proclamation. If any provision of this Proclamation is rendered or declared illegal for any reason, or shall be invalid or unenforceable, such provision shall be modified or deleted, and the remainder of this Proclamation and the application of such provision to other persons or circumstances shall not be affected thereby, but shall be enforced to the greatest extent permitted by applicable law. The provisions of this Proclamation will be broadly construed in light of their purposes, and in view of the purposes of HRS chapter 127A as set forth in section 127A-1, HRS. This Proclamation does not apply to the United States government. I FURTHER DECLARE that the Interisland Travel Quarantine shall continue for the duration of the disaster emergency relief period set forth in the Tenth Proclamation, which continues through August 31, 2020, unless terminated or continued by a separate proclamation, whichever shall occur first.