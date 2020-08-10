There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 97. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 95. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 95. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 96. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

