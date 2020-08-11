The Department of Water Supply announced it will install new valves, including a pressure regulator valve, in Kula on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.

The project will require water to be shut off for about five hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The valve replacement project will affect water service for residents in the area of the Kula Post Office and Kula Fire Station and mauka, including sections of Lower Kula Road, Copp Road, Kula Highway and Kekaulike Highway.

No road closures are planned.

For more information, customers can call 270-7633.