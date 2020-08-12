The Island Manapua Factory in Mānoa Marketplace on Oʻahu was issued a red placard from the state Department of Health Food Safety Branch. The eatery must also pay a $4,000 for “repeated food illness risk factor violations,” according to Health officials.

The Notice of Violation and Order was issued to Regal Foods Inc., which does business as Island Manapua Factory on Woodlawn Drive.

DOH has ordered the food establishment to close immediately. It will be able to receive a green placard and reopen only after a re-inspection is requested and all alleged violations are corrected.

The company has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the fines.

The violations allegedly occurred on July 17 and include the following:

Cooked foods were not being held at or above 135°F on a steam table, as required; Cooked foods were held at room temperature without time controls; Cooked meats were in direct contact with boxes previously used to store raw chicken/pork; and, No hot water available for ware-washing at three-compartment sink.

A follow-up inspection on Aug. 10, 2020 showed corrective action was not taken, according to the Department of Health. The department claims the business “has a history of inconsistent compliance and a record of food-borne illness risk factor violations.”

“This pattern indicates the respondent understands the violations cited and is capable of correcting them, but is unwilling or unable to maintain active managerial control to sustain the corrections,” said Peter Oshiro, food safety branch manager.

In July, the Hawai‘i Department of Health announced it would begin issuing red placards to restaurants and bars that violate physical distancing and other mandates to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Oshiro noted that to date no Hawai‘i food establishment has received a red placard for violations for failing to adhere to physical distancing, facial mask wearing and other mandatory guidance offered by DOH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Department of Agriculture.