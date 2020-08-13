Appointments will be taken beginning today, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, for modified driver’s licensing road tests in Maui County, with testing set to start next week.

Traditional road tests were suspended as part of the County’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The modified test is called the Basic Vehicle Control Skills Test, and it will be administered by an examiner standing outside the vehicle and observing the driver’s test maneuvers.

“I’m pleased to see the start of these modified road tests next week,” said Mayor Michael Victorino. “This is an important service for our residents. Drivers need to demonstrate that they can safely operate a vehicle while still maintaining physical distancing with our road test examiners. These safety protocols have been developed for the health and safety of our customers and our County of Maui employees.”

Modified road tests will be offered in phases, with the first phase only open to individuals with permits expiring prior to Aug. 1, 2020. The tests will resume on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at locations in Kahului and Kīhei. (Tests will be offered later on Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.)

SPONSORED VIDEO

To schedule a modified road test appointment, call (808) 270-8080. With an appointment, instructions will be provided on how to obtain a customer guide to prepare for the Basic Vehicle Skills Test.

Note: The State of Hawaiʻi has extended expired permits until Sept. 30, 2020.