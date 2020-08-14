Maui County Park Security Officers Can Now Issue Citations for Emergency Rule Violations

Maui County Park Security Officers can now issue citations for violations of the Mayor’s Public Health Emergency Rules and Orders, according to a post issued by the Department via their social media channels.

The Maui Police Department reports that effective immediately, Park Security Officers may issue citations, for violation of the rules and orders within Maui County Parks.

The public can report violations by email to [email protected]

SPONSORED VIDEO

Inter-Island Quarantine Information and Enforcement

Governor Ige announced the partial reinstatement of the inter-island quarantine effective Aug. 11, 2020. The 14-day quarantine requirement applies to any person traveling to the counties of Kaua‘i, Hawai‘i, Maui and Kalawao (Moloka‘i) as stated in the 11th supplementary emergency proclamation.

Inter-island passengers arriving on O‘ahu are not required to quarantine. Inter-island passengers may submit a limited quarantine request with the applicable county.

Those who receive approval for the partial exemption should note they are still required to self-quarantine when they are not performing their approved essential functions. This means they may only break self-quarantine to perform their critical infrastructure and not for grocery shopping, outdoor exercise, or anything else outside their self-quarantine location. Arrangements can be made to have food and groceries delivered. A list of delivery services operating in Hawaiʻi can be found by clicking here.

People traveling inter-island can find additional information and the inter-island limited quarantine request by visiting the following county webpages:

Kaua‘i County

Kauaʻi COVID-19 webpage: https://www.kauai. gov/COVID-19

Modified quarantine request form: https://survey123. arcgis.com/share/ 94ea5e6a72dc4818a9927724fff031 52

Maui County

Maui County mandatory travel declaration form and request for limited quarantine form: https://www.mauicounty. gov/travel

Hawai‘i County

Hawaiʻi County COVID-19 webpage:

https://coronavirus-response- county-of-hawaii- hawaiicountygis.hub.arcgis. com/

Critical infrastructure and medical travel request: https://survey123. arcgis.com/share/ e2f4ce19aa854964a8fd60bec7fbe7 8c

Reporting Quarantine Violations:

Interisland passengers arriving on O‘ahu are not subject to the mandatory quarantine.

Violations can be reported to the following law enforcement agencies: