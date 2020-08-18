Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 3:19AM HST by NWS

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 96. Breezy, with a light east wind becoming east northeast 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 96. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the morning.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming east 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

