August 18, 2020 Weather Forecast

August 18, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated August 18, 5:01 AM
0 Comments
×

no slideshow

Photo: Chris Archer

Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 3:19AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 96. Breezy, with a light east wind becoming east northeast 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 96. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the morning.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming east 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Looking Ahead

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More
    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing