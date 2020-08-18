Maui police arrested two Chicago women at a Maui Airport on Monday night for allegedly violating state and county mandatory orders relating to the 14-day quarantine on arriving travelers.

Police say Michelle Cardenas, 28, and Charlet Dupar, 36, were arrested for two counts of Rules and Orders. They were located and taken into custody at 7:17 p.m. on Monday under a coordinated effort between prosecutors, Lahaina Patrol, Airport Police and Hawaiʻi Visitors Bureau.

Police say they were tipped off to the alleged violations via their [email protected] email.

A police investigation revealed that the two women arrived on Maui on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Police say several photographs were circulated through social media, allegedly depicting Cardenas and Dupar fronting several locations in Lahaina on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

All point bulletins for the arrests of Cardenas and Dupar were issued.

Cardenas and Dupar have been charged and were being held in lieu of $4,000 bail each. As of this morning (Tuesday, Aug. 18) at 6:27 a.m., they remained in police custody.

***(Police posted an image of the women in a press release this morning saying the photograph is from social media).