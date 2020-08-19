14 Arrested for Quarantine Violations on Maui Between June 20 and Aug. 19August 19, 2020, 11:49 AM HST · Updated August 19, 11:56 AM 56 Comments
Maui police arrested fourteen individuals between June 20, 2020 and Aug. 19, 2020 for violating (Hawaiʻi revised Statute 127A-25 and 127A-29) Rules and Orders pertaining to the 14 Day Quarantine, set forth in the Emergency Proclamations by Governor David Ige and Mayor Michael Victorino.
Six of the individuals were residents of Maui and the rest were from various states across the mainland including California, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia and Illinois.
The arrests include:
- June 20, 2020: Patricia Arenas, 43, of Kīhei was arrested for Rules and Orders (2 Counts). She was later released after posting $4,000 bail.
- June 20, 2020: 53 year old Pennsylvania man was arrested for Rules and Orders. He was later released pending investigation and voluntarily returned home.
- June 30, 2020: Suzanna Simeone, 42, of California was arrested for Rules and Orders (2 Counts). She was later “released no charge.” She was held on full extradition warrants out of the State of California, pending Extradition.
- July 18, 2020: Tony Shabanaj, 37, of Michigan was arrested for Rules and Orders (2 Counts). He was later released after posting $4,000 bail.
- July 27, 2020: Valerie Villeso, 54, of Arizona was arrested for Rules and Orders. She was later released to an outside agency.
- July 29, 2020: Tiani Valle, 25, of Kula was arrested for Rules and Orders (2 Counts). She was later released after posting $4,000 bail.
- July 29, 2020: Lisa Bucek, 43, of Lahaina was arrested for Rules and Orders (2 Counts). She was later released after posting $4,000 bail.
- July 30, 2020: Joseph Sanvidotto, 74, of Māʻalalea was arrested for Rules and Orders (2 Counts). He was later released after posting $4,000 bail.
- July 30, 2020: Zachary Bailey, 30, of Lahaina was arrested for Rules and Orders (2 Counts). He was later released after posting $4,000 bail.
- Aug. 8, 2020: 18 year old California man was arrested for Rules and Orders (2 Counts). He was later released on his own recognizance.
- Aug. 12, 2020: Naciye Toraman, 51, of Pāʻia was arrested for Rules and Orders (2 Counts), pertaining to the operation of short term rental, B&B homes, and TVR quarantine violations. She was later released after posting $4,000 bail.
- Aug. 10, 2020: A 32 year old man from Georgia was arrested for Rules and Orders (2 Counts). He was later released pending investigation.
- Aug. 17, 2020: Charlet Dupar, 36, of Illinois, was arrested for Rules and Orders (2 Counts). Her bail was set at $4,000. She was later released to District Court.
- Aug. 17, 2020 Michelle Cadenas, 28, of Illinois, was arrested for Rules and Orders (2 Counts). Her bail was set at $4,000. She was later released to District Court.
A reminder about the 14 Day Traveler’s Quarantine:
You must self-quarantine for 14 days if you arrived in the state of Hawaiʻi after March 26, 2020 – the mandatory quarantine has been extended to Sept. 1, 2020 for all travelers entering Hawaiʻi.
Travelers are instructed to proceed directly from the airport to their designated quarantine location, which is the location identified and affirmed by travelers on their mandatory State of Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture Plants and Animals Declaration Form.
Travelers under quarantine should remain in their designated quarantine location for a period of 14 days or the duration of their stay in the State of Hawaiʻi, whichever is shorter.
- If you are a resident, your designated quarantine location is your place of residence.
- If you are a visitor, your designated quarantine location is your hotel room or rented lodging.
- You can only leave your designated quarantine location for medical emergencies or to seek medical care.
- Do not visit any public spaces, including but not limited to pools, meeting rooms, fitness centers, or restaurants.
- Do not allow visitors in or out of your designated quarantine location other than a physician, healthcare provider, or individual authorized to enter the designated quarantine location by the Director of HIEMA.
- Comply with any and all rules or protocols related to your quarantine as set forth by your hotel or rented lodging.
Also, if a traveler under quarantine becomes ill with a fever or cough they should:
- Continue to stay in designated quarantine location, avoid contact with others, and contact a healthcare provider for further instructions on treatment or testing.
- If you are older or have any medical conditions (e.g., immune compromise, diabetes, asthma), consult your regular healthcare provider.
- If you feel you need medical care, contact a healthcare provider, and inform them of your travel history.
- If you need urgent medical care (e.g., have difficulty breathing), call 9-1-1 and let the dispatcher know your travel history).
Travelers will be responsible to get to their place of quarantine. Violation of this order is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to a $5,000 fine or one year in prison.
Travelers seeking an exemption should visit Hawaii.gov or email [email protected]
