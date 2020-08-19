Maui police arrested fourteen individuals between June 20, 2020 and Aug. 19, 2020 for violating (Hawaiʻi revised Statute 127A-25 and 127A-29) Rules and Orders pertaining to the 14 Day Quarantine, set forth in the Emergency Proclamations by Governor David Ige and Mayor Michael Victorino.

Six of the individuals were residents of Maui and the rest were from various states across the mainland including California, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia and Illinois.

The arrests include: