Maui police responded to 15 burglaries, 6 vehicle thefts and 7 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Aug. 9 to Aug. 15, 2020.

Burglaries increased 15 percent from the week before when 13 incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts decreased 25 percent from the week before when 8 incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins decreased 30 percent from the week before when 10 incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

15 Burglaries

Kahului:

Sunday, Aug. 9, 8:51 a.m.: 300 block of Ano St., Kahului, Residential, unlawful entry.

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 12:01 p.m.: 220 Papa Pl., Kahului at White Cap Construction Supply. Non-residential, attempted burglary.

Thursday, Aug. 13, 3:05 a.m.: 32 Hoʻokele St., Kahului at Planet Fitness. Non-residential, forced entry.

Friday, Aug. 14, 12:28 p.m.: 340 Ala Makani St., Kahului at Extra Space Storage. Non-residential, forced entry.

Friday, Aug. 14, 12:44 p.m.: Pūlehu Rd. / Upper Division 5 Rd., Kahului at Henkels & McCoy Baseyard. Non-residential, forced entry.

Kaunakakai:

Friday, Aug. 14, 9:49 a.m.: 3100 block of Kamehameha V Hwy., Kaunakakai. Residential, forced entry.

Kīhei:

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 7:23 a.m.: 2575 S Kīhei Rd., Kīhei at Maui Banyan. Non-residential, forced entry.

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 9:46 a.m.: 35 Walaka St., Kīhei at Kalama Terrace. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 12:26 p.m.: 2531 S Kīhei Rd., Kīhei at Kīhei Akahi. Non-residential, forced entry.

Friday, Aug. 14, 8:46 a.m.: 1401 Līloa Dr., Kīhei at Lokelani Intermediate. Non-residential, forced entry.

Lahaina:

Sunday, Aug, 9, 4:08 a.m.: 1-100 Ipu Wai Ln., Lahaina. Residential, unlawful entry.

Makawao:

Sunday, Aug, 9, 8:20 p.m.: 1500 block of Piʻiholo Rd., Makawao. Residential, unlawful entry.

Waikapū:

Friday, Aug. 14, 5:27 a.m.: 175 E Waikō Rd., Waikapū. Non-residential, forced entry.

Wailea:

Sunday, Aug. 9, 7:24 a.m.: 3550 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea at Andaz Maui at Wailea. Non-residential, forced entry.

Monday, Aug. 10, 8:59 a.m.: 23 Halapa Pl., Wailea. Non-residential, forced entry.

6 Vehicle Thefts

Haʻikū:

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2:12 p.m.: Ho‘okipa, Haʻikū. Nissan, white.

Kahului:

Thursday, Aug. 13, 9:42 p.m.: 500 block of Ma‘alo St., Kahului. Honda, silver.

Lāna‘i:

Sunday, Aug. 9, 2:14 a.m.: 900 block of ‘Ilima Ave., Lāna‘i. Toyota, silver.

Māʻalaea:

Saturday, Aug. 15, 11:45 a.m.: 10863 Honoapiʻilani Hwy., Māʻalaea at Scenic Lookout. Ford, grey.

Waiheʻe:

Wednesday, Aug. 12, 3:08 p.m.: 14200 Kehekili Hwy., Waiheʻe at Ohai Trail. Toyota, grey.

Wailea:

Monday, Aug. 10, 12:09 p.m.: S Kīhei Rd., Wailea at Keawakapu Beach. Ford, white.

7 Vehicle Break-ins

Haʻikū:

Saturday, Aug. 15, 1:45 p.m.: 700 block of Kauhikoa Rd., Haʻikū. Mazda, blue.

Kahului:

Monday, Aug. 10, 3:54 p.m.: 270 Dairy Rd., Kahului at Maui Marketplace: Subway. Kia, white.

Saturday, Aug. 15, 7:41 a.m.: 200 Alamaha St., Kahului. Ford, silver.

Kīhei:

Monday, Aug. 10, 6:51 a.m.: 800 block of S Kīhei Rd., Kīhei. KTM, orange/black.

Makawao:

Sunday, Aug. 9, 9:12 a.m.: 200 block of Keʻe Rd., Makawao. Toyota, white.

Sunday, Aug. 9, 3:38 p.m.: 1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao at Makawao Union Church. Subaru, green.

Wailuku: