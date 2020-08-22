Death of Man in Haʻikū Under Investigation

August 22, 2020, 4:39 PM HST · Updated August 22, 4:48 PM
Wendy Osher · 0 Comments
Maui Now

By Wendy Osher

Maui police say an investigation into the death of Maui resident, Julian Henry Heyward III is ongoing.

Information about the man’s death has spread on various social media platforms and via a Facebook post reportedly from the man’s son, which states that Heyward was found hanged on the front porch of his Haʻikū home last week.

Maui Police Lieutenant Audra Sellers responded to Maui Now’s request for information saying, “Thus far, nothing has indicated foul play.” She said everyone that police have spoken to so far has cooperated and at this point the case is considered “active and open.”

According to Lt. Sellers, Heyward was found deceased at around 6:36 p.m. on Aug. 10, 2020.  Police say an autopsy was conducted and they are awaiting a toxicology report.

A memorial vigil is planned for Sunday afternoon in Wailuku.  According to an event post, organizers say their request is for “justice” and “a thorough investigation” and note the event is not politically or racially motivated.

Meantime, Lt. Sellers said, “We ask that the public allows us to conduct the investigation unimpeded.  The investigation is ongoing and no further details are being released.”
Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served nearly 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.

