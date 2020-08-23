The Hawai‘i Academy of Recording Arts announced the nominees for this year’s Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards’ Favorite Entertainer of the Year.

The 2020 nominees include:

BEAT-LELE

Ei Nei

John Valentine

Josh Tatofi

Kailua Moon

Ka‘imi Hanano‘eau

Kūpaoa

Michael Keale

Natalie Ai Kamauu

Nā Wai ‘Ehā

The finalists for this year’s 43rd Annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards include names from among Hawaiʻi’s most talented musicians, songwriters and producers. On this year’s final ballot are the top five artists, singles or albums in 36 different categories selected by more than 500 members of the Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Arts. The full list of this year’s 2020 Nā Hōkū Hanohano finalists is posted at the following link.

The 43rd Annual event which usually happens in May was postponed to September due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with the recent rise and new mandates, HARA has decided to postpone the event to a later date and move to a pre-recorded celebration without a live audience.

Stay tuned for more details about the new format and air date.

To support its members, HARA also established a Kōkua Hawai‘i Entertainers Fund to benefit many of its members who are without work during this pandemic.

The Hawai‘i Academy of Recording Arts (HARA) is a non-profit organization founded in 1982 to promote Hawai‘i’s recording industry and the music of Hawai‘i. HARA’s mission to preserve, protect, promote, foster and advance Hawai‘i’s recording industry and the music of Hawai‘i.

Maui Hawaiian Music Series to Honor Strength of Community

The County of Maui with the Office of Economic Development is sponsoring E Kūpaʻa Kākou, a Hawaiian music series honoring the strength of community.

E Kūpaʻa Kākou honors and celebrates the efforts of some of the 2020 Maui Nā Hoku Hanohano award nominees, accompanied by Maui hālau each Friday in September from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The series will be live streamed from the Maui Arts and Cultural Center. There will be no in-person audience and the public is encouraged to view the stream online.