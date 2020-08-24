August 24, 2020 Weather ForecastAugust 24, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated August 24, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
West Side
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. East northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. East northeast wind around 7 mph.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 96. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. East wind around 8 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind around 8 mph.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. East wind 10 to 13 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov