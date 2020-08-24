There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. East northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. East northeast wind around 7 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 96. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. East wind around 8 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind around 8 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. East wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

