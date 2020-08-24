Scott Muehlbauer

October 5, 1975 – August 18, 2020

Scott David Muehlbauer, resident of Lānaʻi City, HI, formerly of DeForest, WI, passed away on

Aug. 18, 2020 at Maui Memorial Medical Center at the age of 44.

Scott had a love for traveling and cultures, but most important were the people he would

meet and become instant life-time friends with. His smile, laugh and sense of humor have lead

to the many memories and stories that could fill volumes.

Though born in a small town outside Madison, WI, at the age of 18 he began what would be

almost an endless pursuit to visit as many countries and peoples around the world as possible.

As one of Jehovah’s Witnesses he also loved to volunteer his time helping others in preaching

the Kingdom good news, as well as assisting on various construction projects, such as the

local Kingdom Hall on Lānaʻi.

Eventually Scott moved to Mongolia, to learn the language, help teach others the Bible, and

supported himself teaching English for more than six years before returning to Lānaʻi.

Though Scott never married or had children, he is survived by his parents, Paul and Pam, and

his brother, Michael. To the testament of the type of person Scott is, his family includes the

hundreds of brothers and sisters, aunties and uncles, and precious friends from all over the

world who got to visit and know him. We will all greatly miss his love, hugs, laughter and story

telling.

The family will be arranging a memorial talk on Aug 29 at 1 p.m. HST via Zoom.

Rachael Maebo

March 26, 1938 – August 10, 2020

No services will be held. No koden. Rachael is survived by son Blane (Lehua) Maebo, predeceased son Belden Maebo; daughter Maxine Maebo; grandchildren Chasity Haʻo Silva, Porsche Haʻo Leopoldino, Jarek Maebo; great grandchildren Cameron Leopoldino, Alexus Leopoldino, Colton Leopoldino, Kaila Haʻo Silva, Landen Silva; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo.

Naomi Takaoka

April 21, 1953 – August 9, 2020

Naomi was the owner/manager of Tasty Crust Restaurant in Wailuku. She is survived by her husband, Curtis Takaoka; children, Tammy (AJ) Roloos, Brandon Carvalho, Shanon Makekau M.D. (Marc) and Kari Takaoka; brothers, James Carvalho, Michael Carvalho and Joseph Carvalho; sisters, Elizabeth Onaka and Emelia Calica; grandchildren, Jayden, Courtney, Tayler, Rynn, Maila and Kai.

Private Service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Maui. The family expresses sincerest and heartfelt gratitude to Hospice Maui. Brian and Laurie provided loving compassionate care for Naomi and the family before she entered the Hospice Hale. Thank you also to the amazing staff there for continuing that care until she went home to be with God. All of you are very special people. God Bless you all.