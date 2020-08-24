By Wendy Osher

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said he he needs another day or two to make any decisions on whether or not to reinstate previous restrictions aimed at helping to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The information was shared during a Monday morning interview on KPOA 93.5 FM with host Shane Kahalehau.

The mayor has revised parameters for potential reinstatement of restrictions several times, first calling for 5-7 cases over a sustained period, then double digit daily cases over seven days, and finally adding community compliance as another factor.

Over the weekend, there were 22 new cases in Maui County–including 12 on Sunday and 10 on Saturday.

He said the rise in cases is related to certain segments in the community including health care; but said this is not only linked to the hospital, noting recent cases have also involved elderly, long-term care.

As of the end of last week, Maui Health had reported at least 47 cases including 26 patients and 21 health care workers who had tested positive for COVID-19. Last week Monday, Aug. 17, Hale Makua Health Services reported one resident had tested positive for COVID-19 at Hale Makua Kahului and one Hale Makua Home Health patient has tested positive as well.

A number of cases were also related to gatherings that Maui residents attended on Oʻahu. He reminded residents returning from off-island to comply with the 14-day quarantine to prevent the unintended spread of the virus.

During a drive to Kapalua over the weekend, Mayor Victorino said he was impressed with the physical distancing happening along Maui’s coastline. He reported seeing seven pop-up tents from Ukumehame to Kapalua.

The Mayor’s Public Health Emergency Rules were updated on Aug. 5, prohibiting tents or beach umbrellas that measure more than six feet across the canopy, party bouncers, water or other slides, and the use of any structures (including pavilions) at any beaches or County parks.

When asked last week what type of closures would be prioritized, the mayor said he would look first at gatherings such as sporing events that have drawn families without social distancing or masking. He also mentioned parks and beach parks as possible considerations for restrictions.