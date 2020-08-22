By Wendy Osher

There are 284 new COVID-19 cases in Hawaiʻi today including: 259 on Oʻahu, 15 on Hawaiʻi Island and 10 on Maui. One of the Maui cases yesterday was on the island of Molokaʻi.

The state Department of Health reports that an O‘ahu resident is the state’s 47th COVID-19 death. Lt. Governor Josh Green said the death involved a 36-year-old man who was a frontline worker.

This marks the 19th consecutive day that the daily count has been in the triple digits, with a record breaking 355 cases reported on Thursday, Aug. 13. More than 96% of the active cases statewide are on the island of Oʻahu.

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 192 (52 active; 140 released from isolation; seven required hospitalization)

: 192 (52 active; 140 released from isolation; seven required hospitalization) Honolulu County : 5806 (4019 active; 1748 released from isolation; 292 required hospitalization; 38 deaths)

: 5806 (4019 active; 1748 released from isolation; 292 required hospitalization; 38 deaths) Kauaʻi County : 56 (five active; 51 released from isolation; one required hospitalization;

: 56 (five active; 51 released from isolation; one required hospitalization; Maui County : 279 (104 active; 168 released from isolation; 35 required hospitalization; seven deaths)

: 279 (104 active; 168 released from isolation; 35 required hospitalization; seven deaths) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 23 (2 required hospitalization, 1 death of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona)

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reports that there were 377 cases (6%) that have required hospitalization. At least 5,864 (92%) patients were residents. Of the 279 cases in Maui County, at least 168 have been released from isolation, and 35 have required hospitalization. Based on the current numbers, there are 104 active cases in Maui County.

To date, there have been 47 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi, including 39 on Oʻahu, seven in Maui County, and one Kauaʻi resident who was hospitalized in Arizona. Hawaiʻi has a mortality rate of 3.4 deaths per 100,000, according to Lt. Gov. Green. Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

In Maui County, cases with onset in the last 28 days have been in all areas of Maui except for Hāna (96713), and the rural outlying island of Lānaʻi. Over the past 28 days, there have been cases in all districts except for Hāna and Lānaʻi. Of the 269 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului has the most cases (51-150); followed by Lahaina, Wailuku and Kīhei (26-50); Makawao, Haʻikū, Kula, Spreckelsville and Molokaʻi (1-25 cases each); and Hāna and Lānaʻi (0 cases).

Age breakdown is not available by county; however there is a breakdown of the statewide count. Of the 5192 (excludes 23 residents diagnosed out of state) cases recorded *as of Aug. 17 statewide (updated weekly): 621 were 0-19 years old (one of which required hospitalization); 2096 were 20-39 years old (27 of which required hospitalization); 1577 were 40-59 years old (85 of which required hospitalization; and eight deaths); and 898 were 60+ years old (147 of which required hospitalization; and 31 deaths).