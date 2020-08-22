284 New COVID-19 Cases (259 O‘ahu, 15 Hawai‘i Island, 10 Maui); One More O‘ahu DeathAugust 22, 2020, 12:15 PM HST · Updated August 22, 12:19 PM 39 Comments
By Wendy Osher
There are 284 new COVID-19 cases in Hawaiʻi today including: 259 on Oʻahu, 15 on Hawaiʻi Island and 10 on Maui. One of the Maui cases yesterday was on the island of Molokaʻi.
- The state Department of Health reports that an O‘ahu resident is the state’s 47th COVID-19 death. Lt. Governor Josh Green said the death involved a 36-year-old man who was a frontline worker.
This marks the 19th consecutive day that the daily count has been in the triple digits, with a record breaking 355 cases reported on Thursday, Aug. 13. More than 96% of the active cases statewide are on the island of Oʻahu.
Cases by island include:
- Hawaiʻi County: 192 (52 active; 140 released from isolation; seven required hospitalization)
- Honolulu County: 5806 (4019 active; 1748 released from isolation; 292 required hospitalization; 38 deaths)
- Kauaʻi County: 56 (five active; 51 released from isolation; one required hospitalization;
- Maui County: 279 (104 active; 168 released from isolation; 35 required hospitalization; seven deaths)
- Pending: 0
- Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 23 (2 required hospitalization, 1 death of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona)
The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reports that there were 377 cases (6%) that have required hospitalization. At least 5,864 (92%) patients were residents. Of the 279 cases in Maui County, at least 168 have been released from isolation, and 35 have required hospitalization. Based on the current numbers, there are 104 active cases in Maui County.
To date, there have been 47 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi, including 39 on Oʻahu, seven in Maui County, and one Kauaʻi resident who was hospitalized in Arizona. Hawaiʻi has a mortality rate of 3.4 deaths per 100,000, according to Lt. Gov. Green. Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.
In Maui County, cases with onset in the last 28 days have been in all areas of Maui except for Hāna (96713), and the rural outlying island of Lānaʻi. Over the past 28 days, there have been cases in all districts except for Hāna and Lānaʻi. Of the 269 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului has the most cases (51-150); followed by Lahaina, Wailuku and Kīhei (26-50); Makawao, Haʻikū, Kula, Spreckelsville and Molokaʻi (1-25 cases each); and Hāna and Lānaʻi (0 cases).
Age breakdown is not available by county; however there is a breakdown of the statewide count. Of the 5192 (excludes 23 residents diagnosed out of state) cases recorded *as of Aug. 17 statewide (updated weekly): 621 were 0-19 years old (one of which required hospitalization); 2096 were 20-39 years old (27 of which required hospitalization); 1577 were 40-59 years old (85 of which required hospitalization; and eight deaths); and 898 were 60+ years old (147 of which required hospitalization; and 31 deaths).
QUARANTINE UPDATES:
Out-of-State Arrivals: On Tuesday, Aug. 18, Gov. David Ige announced the delayed launch of the state’s pre-travel testing program by another month to Oct. 1, 2020 at the earliest. The quarantine for out-of-state arrivals into Hawaiʻi remains in effect unless terminated or extended by a separate proclamation.
He also joined Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell in implementing additional restrictions on the island of Oʻahu where cases have consistently been in the triple digits. Mayor Caldwell called the latest phase “Act Now Honolulu – No Social Gatherings.” This means no parties larger than five individuals coming together on Oʻahu. This is in effect starting at midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 and will run for 28 days or two incubation periods.
Governor Ige reiterated that the neighbor islands continue in the “Act With Care” phase in their reopening plans. The new Honolulu restrictions apply specifically to Oʻahu.
Maui Mayor Michael Victornio is looking at potential reinstatement of restrictions in Maui County with a focus first on gatherings if Maui’s COVID-19 community response does not improve by Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
Partial Reinstatement of Interisland Quarantine: Maui County residents are reminded that the Governor has reinstituted the mandatory 14-day quarantine for any travel between islands other than arrival on Oʻahu. The quarantine includes travel from Maui to Hawaiʻi Island or Kauaʻi, as well as travel to and from Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. This remains in effect, unless terminated or extended by a separate proclamation.
Individuals on Maui who are traveling to Honolulu, would not have to quarantine for 14 days while on Oʻahu. However, when returning, these individuals would have to quarantine upon return to Maui County.
COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS IN HAWAI‘I: (Currently stands at 47)
- (Aug. 22) The state Department of Health reports that an O‘ahu resident is the state’s 47th COVID-19 death. Lt. Governor Josh Green said the death involved a 36-year-old man who was a frontline worker.
- (Aug. 21) The state Department of Health reports that an O‘ahu resident is the state’s 46th COVID-19 death. Details are pending release.
- (Aug. 20) An O‘ahu man, older than 60-years-old and the Lānaʻi man, 40-59 years old raise Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll to 45. The O‘ahu victim had an underlying health condition, was hospitalized and passed away on Aug. 15. The Lānaʻi man had underlying health conditions and had been hospitalized on Maui. State officials say his death is believed to be travel related.
(Aug. 19) Two elderly O‘ahu residents (a man and woman) are the state’s 42nd and 43rd COVID-19 death.
- (Aug. 18) An O‘ahu man, 40-59 years-old, with underlying health conditions is the 41st COVID-19 death since the start of the pandemic.
- (Aug. 13) Two O‘ahu men, both over 60-years-old are the latest COVID-19 related deaths in Hawai‘i.
- (Aug. 12) There were four deaths reported on Aug. 12. The deaths of two of the men, both over 60-years-old, were made public on Aug. 11, but included in case counts for Aug. 12. The other two deaths are men 40-59 years old, at least one of whom had underlying health conditions. Investigations into all of the deaths are ongoing.
- (Aug. 10) Three new COVID-19 related deaths were reported. According to data compiled by the state Department of Health, all are on the island of O‘ahu. The department also reports the 32nd, 33rd and 34th COVID-19 deaths. One is an elderly O‘ahu female, and the two others are elderly O‘ahu men, one who had underlying health conditions. The deaths continue to be under investigation.
- (Aug.7) An O‘ahu man, older than 60, who passed away on Aug. 7. His death is being recorded as the 31st since the pandemic began.
- (Aug. 6) *Case removed from count. An elderly female, with underlying medical conditions, had been a resident at a Pearl City nursing home, but then was hospitalized. (This case has since been removed from the tally. Her attending physician assessed she likely died from an underlying condition).
- (Aug. 6) An elderly man, also with underlying health issues, was also in the hospital when he died.
- (July 27) A Honolulu man with underlying medical conditions has died. Department of Health officials say the man was in the 40 to 59-year-old age group and had tested positive for COVID-19. An investigation into his cause of death continues, and it is recorded as the 27th COVID-19 death in Hawai‘i since the beginning of the pandemic.
- (July 23) State officials extended condolences to the family and friends of the 26th person to succumb to coronavirus, an elderly O‘ahu woman. Her death was reported to DOH late Wednesday, July 22 and was included in the July 23rd recap.
- (July 22) An Oʻahu man, between 40-59 years-of-age was the state’s 25th COVID-19 related death. The death was reported late Tuesday, June 21. This was the fourth COVID-19 death in this age group.
- (July 17) An elderly O‘ahu woman, with underlying medical conditions, was the 24th death due to coronavirus for Hawai‘i. The woman died on Thursday, July 16, and her passing was reported the following day.
- (July 17) Hawaiʻi reported a 23rd COVID-19 related death involving an elderly Oʻahu resident who had been isolating at home with family. The state Department of Health confirms that the individual was a man over the age of 60 who had an underlying health condition.
- (July 11-12 weekend) One patient was an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona over the July 11-12 weekend. Health officials say the man had been receiving treatment for several months for underlying medical conditions.
- (July 12) A female died in an O‘ahu hospital Sunday morning, July 12, and had previously been a resident of a care home.
- (July 7) An elderly O‘ahu man with underlying medical issues died July 7th. State health officials say the man’s death was added today after a review of his health history and discussions with his primary care physician.
- (July 3) An elderly patient on O‘ahu who was hospitalized with multiple underlying health issues.
- (June 26) An elderly Honolulu man was the 18th death in Hawai‘i due to the coronavirus. The last reported death prior to this was on May 3, one-and-a-half months earlier.
- (May 3) The 17th death is a woman, over the age of 60 on Maui, with underlying medical conditions. She had been in the hospital at Maui Memorial Medical Center since late February. Her infection occurred in mid-April. “COVID-19 is not believed to be the primary cause of death, due to her other serious illnesses, but may have been a contributing factor to her passing,” health officials said.
- (April 27) The 16th death is an Oʻahu woman who is over 65-years-old and had underlying conditions and had been hospitalized since early April.
- (April 26) An O‘ahu man, over the age of 65, with underlying health conditions passed away on April 26. He had been in the hospital since early March and his infection was presumed to be community associated.
- (April 24) The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported the 13th and 14th deaths associated with COVID-19 in the state. One is an O‘ahu man who had been hospitalized since the beginning of April, was over 65-years-old, and had underlying medical conditions. He had a history of travel to Las Vegas in March. The other is also an O‘ahu man, over 65-years-old, who’d also been hospitalized recently and also had underlying health conditions. His infection was the result of community-associated spread.
- (April 20) The Hawai‘i Dept. of Health reports that two additional coronavirus related deaths occurred on April 20, bringing the total in the state to 12 since tracking began on Feb. 28, 2020. The deaths occurred on O‘ahu and on Maui and both were men, 65-years-old, or older. On Maui, the man who passed had underlying health conditions. He had been in the hospital at Maui Memorial Medical Center since late last year, according to state Health officials. This person’s death is considered related to the MMMC cluster.
- (April 19) The fourth Maui case was confirmed on April 19, and was an adult male from Washington state in the 40-59-year age group who had no previous medical conditions. State health officials say the man’s exposure history may be travel-related. The man had been hospitalized for an extended period in serious condition at Maui Memorial Medical Center.
- (April 11) A woman, over 65-years-old is the ninth death from COVID-19. State officials say she had underlying medical conditions and had tested positive for the virus when she was hospitalized on O‘ahu.
- (April 7) A third death in Maui County reportedly occurred on April 7, but was reported in the state count on Friday, April 10. The third case involved an elderly individual who was in the chronic care unit.
- (April 8) The second Maui death was announced on Wednesday, April 8, and was an unattended death. The person who passed was identified as an adult male resident over the age of 65.
- (April 6) Maui reported its first COVID-19 related death on Monday, April 6, of an adult male over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions and exposure to travelers.
- (April 4) An East O‘ahu adult male, over 65-years-old, is the 4th person to die from COVID-19. The individual passed on April 4, and based on preliminary information, this case was travel-related in that the person may have been exposed to someone who had traveled. He had been hospitalized.
- (April 3) The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported the death of a third individual with COVID-19. The elderly Oʻahu resident had been hospitalized in critical condition on life support for several weeks after returning from travel to Washington state.
- (April 2) Hawaiʻi officials confirm a second COVID-19 related death in the state.
- (March 30). Governor David Ige offered condolences to the family of an individual, as the state reported it’s first death linked to the COVID-19 virus. The individual passed away on March 20 and was identified as an older adult male resident of Oʻahu who was hospitalized with multiple medical issues and did have a positive COVID-19 exposure, according to state Health officials. The presumptive positive result came back from a private lab.
